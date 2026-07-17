Iranian media denies Iran-US prisoner exchange, says "no evidence" of any "spy release"

Tehran [Iran], July 17 (ANI): Iranian state media Press TV has claimed that there is "no evidence" to support claims of a prisoner exchange between Iran and the United States, rejecting assertions that any American detainee or alleged spy had been released by Tehran in recent days.

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According to Press TV on Thursday, its investigations "found no evidence to support claims of a prisoner exchange between Iran and the United States." The broadcaster also said, "No spy has been released by Iran in recent days."

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The news report came after US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday (local time) on Truth Social that an American citizen detained in Iran had been released. Trump claimed the individual had been arrested during the Biden administration in 2024 and thanked Iran for the "gesture" of the detainee's release while criticising his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

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Press TV further said that Trump "has a history of being misled by false sources", citing his earlier claims about the alleged imminent execution of eight women prisoners following the January 2026 riots in Iran and the reported execution of a young man in Karaj.

The news report noted that Iran's Judiciary had previously dismissed Trump's claims regarding the eight women prisoners, saying he had been "misled once again by fake news".

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Earlier on Wednesday (local time), US President Donald Trump expressed appreciation for Iran's "gesture of Goodwill" after the release of an American woman who, according to him, had been detained in the country since December 2024.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that the woman had safely left Iran. He said, "Iran has allowed an American citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the 'presidency' of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!"

Trump also targeted the Joe Biden administration since the woman was detained in Iran during Biden's presidency. According to CNN, Trump did not identify the woman or provide additional details about the circumstances of her release.

CNN reported that it had reached out to the White House and the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs for comment.

The woman was later identified by her attorney as Dena Karari, CNN reported.

International human rights lawyer Jared Genser confirmed her release in a post on X, saying, "I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges, is now free."

Genser credited Trump for the outcome, saying, "This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President @realDonaldTrump. Dena is now safe and travelling back to the United States." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)