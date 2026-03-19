Iranian missile strikes Haifa refinery in northern Israel, no casualties reported

Tehran [Iran], March 19 (ANI): An Iranian ballistic missile struck a major oil refinery complex in northern Israel on Thursday as the conflict in West Asia escalates, CNN reported.

Advertisement

According to CNN, the Iranian missile hit the Haifa oil refinery complex, with Israeli sources confirming the strike. Emergency response teams were rushed to the site to assess the damage; however, no casualties have been reported so far.

Advertisement

Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority said firefighting teams are working to control a blaze that broke out following the strike, while search operations are underway, and officials are also assessing the possibility of a hazardous materials incident at the facility, CNN reported.

Advertisement

The refinery, operated by the Bazan Group, is among Israel's largest energy installations and a key hub for fuel and chemical production in the Haifa Bay area.

This comes after Israel struck Iran's South Pars Gas field on Wednesday night. In retaliation, Iran struck Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence.

Advertisement

In a separate development, a US F-35 fighter aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at a US airbase in the region after being struck by what is believed to be Iranian fire, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for US Central Command said the fifth-generation stealth jet was on a combat mission over Iran when the incident occurred. The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is reported to be in stable condition. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition. This incident is under investigation," Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for US CENTCOM, said, as quoted by CNN. According to CNN, the development could mark the first instance of Iran striking a US aircraft since the conflict began on February 28, with both the United States and Israel deploying F-35 jets in ongoing operations.

The incidents come amid escalating tensions in the region, even as US officials continue to assert progress in their military campaign against Iran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)