Iranian missiles target Israeli territory, confirms IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 14 (ANI): Missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of Israel, prompting air defence systems to intercept the threat, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

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In a post on X, the Israeli military said missiles had been detected heading toward Israeli territory and that defence systems were activated to counter them.

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"The IDF has identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas," the Israeli Air Force (IAF) said.

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The IAF urged the public to follow safety instructions and move to protected spaces when alerts are issued. It also said the Home Front Command had sent emergency alerts to mobile phones in affected areas, instructing residents to remain in protected spaces until further notice.

צה"ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים. הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים. יש להיכנס למרחבים… — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 13, 2026

It added, "The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives--they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives."

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Meanwhile, Iran's state-run broadcaster Press TV reported that Iranian missiles had struck targets in the "occupied territories", including the Nevatim Airbase in Israel.

Press TV also reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have successfully shot down five "US-Israeli drones" over several Iranian cities within three hours using an advanced air defence system.

According to Iranian state media, the intercepted aircraft included Hermes UAV, Orbiter 4 and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

Press TV further said several drones from Iran had been launched toward the US-Israeli bases in the region.

In a separate development, the group known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced a reward of 150 million Iraqi dinars for information leading to the killing or arrest of senior US military officials, intelligence personnel, or agents, according to Press TV.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that all six crew members aboard the US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on March 12 have died. (ANI)

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