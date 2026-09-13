Iranian President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold ‘good talks’; agree to ‘put past aside’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that he had held good talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS leaders' summit, adding that the two sides had agreed to put the past behind them.

"We agreed to put the past aside and look forward to the future, and how we can build a future together," Pezeshkian said.

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At BRICS summit, the Iranian President slammed West over sanctions’ impact on food security and global welfare.

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BRICS must expand trade in national currencies and work towards an inclusive global economic framework as excessive dependence on existing financial and trade systems has made emerging economies vulnerable to political shocks, Pezeshkian said.

In an address at the concluding session of the two-day BRICS Summit on Sunday, Pezeshkian, taking a swipe at Western powers, was also critical of “unilateral sanctions”, saying they are directly impacting global food security and people’s welfare.

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The Iranian leader’s remarks came weeks after the US imposed new economic sanctions on Iran, tightening the squeeze on Tehran’s finances amid ongoing military hostilities between the two sides.

The Iranian President said BRICS had evolved beyond being merely a framework for cooperation among emerging economies and had become a manifestation of growing demand for a more balanced and inclusive world in which “no centre of power has the right to determine the destiny of others”.

The BRICS now must play a greater role in building a more balanced, inclusive and just international order, the Iranian president said stressing that resilience, cooperation and sustainability should be translated into practical action.

The Iranian President said economic resilience could not be sustained without security, referring to what he described as the military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.

He said the attacks on Iran’s economic, energy and development infrastructure could have consequences beyond national borders, creating regional and global repercussions.

Pezeshkian said the Iranian people had paid a heavy price, with civilians killed and infrastructure built over decades damaged. The Iranian president said the international community has a responsibility to protect civilians and prevent the “normalisation of attacks on civilian targets”.

Pezeshkian thanked India, its people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the summit, saying its theme—“Resilience, Cooperation and Sustainability”—reflected the fundamental global needs at a time when the destinies of nations are increasingly interconnected.

He said the international community’s challenge was not merely to manage current crises, but to build a system that strengthens nations against future crises and creates a fairer world. —Reuters, PTI