Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday confirmed that Tehran will participate in proposed talks with the United States in Islamabad later this week, according to a statement from the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

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The development came during a telephone conversation between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Pezeshkian today, which lasted over 45 minutes and focused on recent regional developments.

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"He [Pezeshkian] confirmed that Iran would be participating in the negotiations in Islamabad," the statement from the Pakistan PMO read.

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Earlier, Iranian news agency ISNA reported that diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran is set to take place in Islamabad on Friday, April 10, where both sides will hold direct talks aimed at ending weeks of intense hostilities following the outbreak of war.

The meeting follows an immediate ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran for two weeks after weeks of conflict in the region.

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According to Iranian state media reports, the Iranian delegation will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a central figure in Tehran's wartime leadership structure who has taken on strategic responsibilities since the early phase of the conflict. The United States delegation, meanwhile, will be headed by Vice President JD Vance.

This comes after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added. (ANI)

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