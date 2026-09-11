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Home / World / Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian leaves Tehran for Delhi, to hold bilateral with PM Modi later today

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian leaves Tehran for Delhi, to hold bilateral with PM Modi later today

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ANI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], September 11 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed Tehran for India where he will attend the BRICS Summit and hold a key bilateral with PM Modi later today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on the sidelines of the SCO summit. India reiterated its backing for all efforts for long-standing peace and stability in the region.

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Reiterating India's readiness to closely cooperate with Iran in multilateral organisations, including BRICS and SCO, Prime Minister Modi  expressed New Delhi's resolve to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran, emphasising the country's dedication to deepening historic ties across multiple domains.

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Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei emphasised the importance Tehran places on its long-standing ties with New Delhi.

Referring to President Pezeshkian's recent bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Baghaei reaffirmed that Iran plans to leverage diplomatic engagements in India to expand economic collaboration.

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Looking ahead to President Pezeshkian’s agenda for the BRICS Summit scheduled in New Delhi on September 12-13, Baghaei expressed confidence that multilateral diplomacy will further accelerate bilateral progress.

"We will certainly make use of the opportunity provided by the BRICS Summit to continue our discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest," Baghaei affirmed.

Baghaei further underscored India’s influential role across major multilateral groupings, including the SCO summit and BRICS."India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS," he said.

"It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," he said.

Highlighting specific focus areas, Baghaei singled out connectivity and logistics infrastructure as a top priority for both nations, especially the Chabahar Port.

"Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries," he noted.

"Overall, as I mentioned, our relationship with India is very good and continues to develop," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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