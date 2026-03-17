Iranian President Pezeshkian again extends condolences over fallen IRIS Dena sailors, slams US strike as "inhumane crime"

Tehran [Iran], March 17 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday reiterated his condolences over the deaths of sailors aboard the Islamic Republic of Iran Ship (IRIS) Dena after the frigate was hit by a US torpedo and sunk approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle in Sri Lanka.

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In a post on X, the Iranian President also condemned the US strike on the vessel as an "inhumane crime", stating that the Islamic Republic still mourns the loss of "20 eternal masterpieces and 84 innocent sea-lovers".

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He added that the names of the fallen naval personnel would endure "like the steadfast peaks of Dena" and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and their comrades in the Iranian Navy.

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"Today, the hearts of the people of Iran grieve for the memory of 20 eternal masterpieces and 84 innocent sea-lovers of the "Dena" ship. The names of the proud men of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army will remain tall and enduring, like the steadfast peaks of Dena. I once again condemn this inhumane crime and extend my condolences to their patient families and comrades," his post read.

Earlier, IRIS Dena sank south of Sri Lanka on March 4 after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle.

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The Indian Navy then deployed INS Tarangini and INS Ikshak, along with maritime patrol aircraft, like its P8Is, to assist in the Sri Lanka-led search and rescue operations for the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena.

Of the estimated 180 crew members on board IRIS Dena, over 80 sailors are reported dead, while other survivors were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy and admitted to hospitals in Galle.

This development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply.

Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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