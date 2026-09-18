Iranian President Pezeshkian attends "Sacrifice for Iran" parade in Tehran, calls for unity

Tehran [Iran], September 18 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday attended the “Sacrifice for Iran” parade in Tehran, held with widespread public participation under the slogan “Labaik or Khamenei”, according to ISNA.

According to ISNA, the 313,000-person parade was held in Tehran on Friday, with the participation of popular groups. Pezeshkian also participated in the campaign.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the parade, Pezeshkian said, “We are sacrificing our lives for the people, the country, and Iran, and we are working with all our hearts for the country.”

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Emphasising the need for unity and cohesion within the country, he said, “Unity and cohesion in all issues will frustrate the enemy.”

ISNA reported that Pezeshkian attended the parade and praised the “magnificent displays of solidarity, cohesion, and national loyalty” of the participants.

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The President said the widespread presence of different segments of the people in the public gathering was “a clear symbol of the nation's deep bond with Iran and the collective will to protect the country's dignity, independence, territorial integrity, and authority,” and appreciated the people's “responsible and conscious presence in this exercise,” according to ISNA.

Pezeshkian, while honouring those present at the “Sacrifice for Iran” parade, said the people's presence was “a manifestation of national responsibility and their attachment to the land of Iran,” and stated, “Iran belongs to all Iranians, and preserving its dignity and pride requires unity, empathy, and public participation.”

According to Press TV, thousands of Iranians from different ethnic groups and walks of life joined the “Sacrifice for Iran” parade in Tehran, marching from Imam Hossein Square to Enghelab Square.

Press TV reported that participants honoured those who died in the US strikes on the Kuhestak wedding, while war veterans, newlywed couples, Iranian military units, women and Yemeni nationals also took part in the parade. Iranian drones were put on display during the event, according to Press TV.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said Iran wants to reach a deal with Washington but is not yet ready, as he signalled that any agreement must meet US expectations.

This came ahead of Trump’s expected meeting with leaders and foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.

Speaking to ABC 11, Trump said, “Iran wants to make a deal; they're not ready, in my opinion. We're gonna either make a deal that's good, or we're not gonna make a deal at all.”

Trump's remarks came as his administration continues to assess the next phase of the conflict with Iran and formulate a post-war strategy. According to Axios, citing three sources, Trump is expected to meet representatives from the six GCC nations - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman - during the UN General Assembly.

The proposed meeting is expected to focus on Washington's ideas for a post-war strategy and the next steps in the conflict. The US State Department sent initial invitations on Wednesday, while the gathering could potentially be expanded to include other Arab and Muslim leaders. (ANI)

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