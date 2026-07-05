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Home / World / Iranian President Pezeshkian questions international institutions' silence over Israeli 'actions' in West Asia

Iranian President Pezeshkian questions international institutions' silence over Israeli 'actions' in West Asia

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (local time) condemned Israel's actions in the region and criticised the United States for supporting them, alleging that the region has witnessed the targeted killing of intellectuals, scientists and other influential figures, IRNA reported.

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Speaking at the international conference "Imam Khamenei; The Eternal Leader of Resistance" in Tehran, he also questioned the effectiveness of international institutions, saying they had failed to prevent such actions despite claiming to uphold human rights, IRNA reported.

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Pezeshkian said that if "Muslim nations acted collectively, conflicts and humanitarian crises in Gaza, Lebanon and Palestine could not continue unchecked." He also warned that divisions among Islamic sects and ethnic groups create opportunities for external actors to exploit regional tensions, as reported by IRNA.

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Meanwhile, the Iranian President said the guidance of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continues to inspire nations across the world, asserting that the message of unity, dignity, independence and resistance now resonates more strongly than ever, IRNA reported.

He welcomed domestic and foreign participants attending commemorative ceremonies and expressed hope that the gathering would strengthen cohesion across the Muslim world and encourage greater cooperation against what he described as policies of violence, terrorism and domination pursued by "global arrogance."

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Referring to the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranian President described it as both a tragic and inspiring loss, saying the ideals and message of divinely guided leaders endure beyond their deaths and continue to motivate future generations in the pursuit of justice, righteousness and resistance, as reported by IRNA.

Concluding his address, the Iranian President reaffirmed Iran's commitment to pursuing justice, strengthening Islamic solidarity and advancing regional peace through unity, stating that "no external power could stop the progress of Muslim nations if they remained united around shared values and collective determination," as reported by IRNA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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