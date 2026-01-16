"Iranians are asking outside world for urgent help," says Iranian activist Masih Alinejad

New York [US], January 16 (ANI): Masih Alinejad, Iranian activist and journalist on Thursday gave an emotional account of her personal sufferings during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Iran at the request of the United States at UN headquarters in New York City. While highlighting the atrocities of the Iranian regime, Alinejad said that people don't know if their loved ones are alive or not under the brutalities.

Advertisement

She echoed millions of protesters who are on the streets as protests on failing Iranian currency snowballed into anti-regime protests.

Advertisement

"Iranians exile because of the internet shutdown, they zoom in to make sure whether their relatives and their beloved ones are on the body bags or not. I myself have received urgent phone call and phone messages from Iranians thanks to Starlink inside the country asking outside world for urgent help," she said.

Advertisement

She quoted an activist who told her that the Iranian streets are strewn with dead bodies, and that the Iranian forces were entering hospitals to kill the patients.

"They welcomed when President Trump offered to rescue unarmed people being shot in the heart, in their chest by the security forces inside Iran. One activist who cannot be named for his safety told me streets are full of dead bodies. They are finishing off the injured in the street. They told me the security forces have stormed into hospitals and taken away the injured. I have also received multiple messages from families of victims who say the security forces forced them to pay money to take the dead body of their beloved one to bury them," she said.

Advertisement

Masih further said that Iranian regime imposed the forced internet blackout to hide their crimes.

"On January 8, 2026, the Islamic Republic shut down the internet and imposed a technical blackout. Not to stop protests, because people are fed up and they are in the streets anywhere, but to hide their crimes, their brutality. This was not a technical mistake or failure. It was deliberate. When a regime turns off the internet during mass killings, and at the same time, the leaders of the same regime using the privilege of freedom of speech on social media to mislead the rest of the world. It is not about restoring order. It is about destroying the evidence," she said.

Alinejad said that Iran conducts transnational repression with the support from Russia, China and Venezuela.

"If it was not for Starlink inside Iran, we couldn't have been able to have even these informations. The Islamic Republic does not limit its crimes within its own borders. They kill their opponents at home and target those who expose their brutality abroad. Here, even here, on US soil, and every corner of the world. In Europe, in Canada, in Australia, everywhere. And they are not alone. This is called transnational repression. And the Chinese government helping them. Venezuelan dictators are helping them. Russian mobsters being hired by the Islamic Republic to target their dissidents and opponents beyond their own borders," she added.

Alinejad then addressed the Iranian representative directly, and recounted how she was on the verge of being killed thrice, and her would-be husband was assassinated in the US itself by Iran.

"I now address the representative of the Islamic Republic directly. You have tried to kill me three times. I have seen my would-be assassined with my own eyes in front of my garden in my home in Brooklyn in the United States of America, in the courthouse, I have seen my would-be assassin confessing that they have been hired by the Revolutionary Guards to end my life," she said.

She added that her only crime was to raise her voice against Iran's oppression.

"My crime? Simply echoing the voice of innocent people that you killed them. Your leader, Ali Khamenei, he ordered my killing. He said that American agent who compels compulsory jobs to the Berlin Wall must be killed. I am that woman and I am not the agent of America. I have agency, but I am thankful to American government and the law enforcement to protect my life. And if it was not the protection of the law enforcement, I couldn't have been here to testify for millions of people who are facing the same killers facing the same terrorist regime in my country protection matters" she added.

She said that this was the same IRGC which tried to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

"Unfortunately, I live with survivor's guilt because many Iranians do not have the same protection. The same IRGC with the same AK-47 killed them in front of the eyes of their family members, would be, assassins, received 25 years prison sentence here in New York, and I'm going to face two other killers being hired by the Islamic Republic in March. And they are the one who were assigned by the same IRGC member to assassinate President Trump. The Islamic Republic rules through fear. It makes people disappear from public life, from memory, from history. So today, I want to record the names of those who refuse to be afraid and erased," she said.

Meanwhile, amid the nationwide unrest in Iran, the United States is sanctioning several Iranian security officials, including Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (SCNS), the US Department of State said in a statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)