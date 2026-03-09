Iranians celebrate after Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei announced as new Supreme Leader, reports state media

Tehran [Iran], March 9 (ANI): Celebrations erupted across Iran as hundreds of people took to the streets of the country after Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was announced as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Press TV reported on Monday.

His selection saw support pour in from various segments of Iran, with the IRGC and General Staff of the Armed Forces pledging support to Mojtaba Khamenei.

People turned on the streets in large numbers, expressing their happiness after Iran's Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Republic

Millions of Iranians across the country pledge allegiance to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution. Iranians express joy and happiness after Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei was named the new Leader of the Islamic Republic. Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/cb9ymv3QJq — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 8, 2026 Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/naEsy7ODq3 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 8, 2026 Upon the announcement, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani called for unity behind the new leader and expressed hope for Iran's development under his leadership, Press TV reported. Advertisement 🔺 Larijani called for unity behind the new Leader to manage wartime conditions and achieve victory, expressing hope for Iran's development and increased welfare under his leadership. — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 8, 2026 Iran's Parliament speaker called Mojtaba Khamenei's selection a "soothing balm", it further reported. Meanwhile, Press TV also reported that the IRGC and Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces pledged its support to the newly elected supreme leader.

The IRGC voiced its full support for the Assembly of Experts' decision, vowing to protect the values of the Islamic Revolution and safeguard the legacy of the revolution's founders, the late Ayatollah Khomeini and the late Ayatollah Khamenei.