Iranians seek end to "reign of chaos": Reza Pahlavi thanks US president for support to people

Tehran [Iran], January 3 (ANI): Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi thanked US President Donald Trump for his support of the Iranian people, saying his message had given hope to those protesting against the country's leadership.

He said Iranians are seeking an end to what he called "decades of repression" and are looking to rebuild ties with the United States for peace and stability in the region.

In a post on X, Pahlavi said, "President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope--hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by their side. As they risk their lives to end this regime's 46-year reign of chaos and terror, they send me with a responsibility and a message: to seek the relationship Iran once had with America that brought peace and prosperity to the Middle East."

President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by… https://t.co/1H12Z77uCE pic.twitter.com/G3TyrkJTy6 — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 2, 2026

"I have the plan for stable transition for Iran and the support of my people to get it done. With your leadership of the free world, we can leave a legacy of lasting peace," he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is "locked and loaded" to respond if Iranian authorities use violence against peaceful protesters, as demonstrations over worsening economic conditions spread across multiple provinces in Iran.

In a Truth Social Post, Trump wrote, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN reported.

Protesters reportedly clashed with police, hurled stones at officers and torched vehicles, according to Fars News Agency. The outlet alleged that some armed "disturbers" exploited the gatherings. Without offering proof, Fars claimed authorities later seized firearms from several individuals.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Foreign Ministry for their statements regarding the ongoing protests in the country, warning that any foreign intervention in its internal affairs would be met with a "regrettable response".

They further asserted that the country's national security is a "red line" not subject to "adventurous tweets".

Ali Shamkhani, Political Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and representative of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the Defence Council, in a post on X, said that Iran's national security was a red line and not open to external interference.

He further slammed the US President over his "rescue" call, noting that Iranian citizens were "well familiar" with Americans coming for rescue, citing previous US military actions in Iran and Afghanistan.

The people of Iran are well familiar with the experience of "rescuing" Americans, from Iraq and Afghanistan to Gaza. Every hand of intervention that approaches Iranian Security with excuses will be cut off with a regrettable Response before it arrives. Iran's national security is a red line, not the subject of adventurous tweets, Shamkhani said. (ANI)

