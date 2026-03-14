New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, said that the Indian and Iranian leadership held a "good and successful" conversation amid the developing security situation in West Asia.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI about the conflict, he underlined that Iran, while it did not start the war, will sacrifice everything it has for their "dignity and land".

Advertisement

Ilahi on Friday said, "Iran did not initiate this war. Iran was engaged in negotiations with the United States and was also pursuing diplomatic efforts. Both delegations were very happy with the progress in negotiation. But it is not clear what happened. Suddenly, the United States, along with the Zionist regime, attacked Iran, and they targeted a lot of civilians in Iran. We hope that we will win in this war, and will sacrifice whatever we have for our dignity and our land."

Advertisement

When asked about the conversation between the Indian and Iranian leadership, Ilahi said that it was successful.

"This conversation was very good, successful, and I am sure there are a lot of achievements based on that conversation. We sent a lot of reports to Iran that all Indian brothers and sisters, regardless of religion, are supporting Iran, are supporting justice, because this land (India) is the land of justice, wisdom, culture and civilisation. They are students of Gandhi, and Gandhi was just. I'm sure that based on our relationship, cooperation, we will have a lot of achievements and our relationship will be deeper," he added.

Advertisement

This comes after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held another conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed bilateral matters and BRICS-related issues.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues."

This was the fourth conversation between the two leaders since the current round of conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

Earlier, when Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, he discussed the safety of shipping and energy security, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing.

External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the discussion focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships and maintaining stable energy supplies through the region.

"EAM and FM of Iran have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," Jaiswal said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, backed by the US, involving Iran and Israel.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions, particularly the loss of civilian lives and damage to civilian infrastructure in the region.

He said, "Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region. Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure."

The Prime Minister also underlined that the safety and security of Indian nationals remains a key priority for the government. He noted that ensuring the unhindered transit of goods and energy supplies is equally important for India.

He added, "The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities."

The PM asserted that India remains committed to peace and stability and stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

"Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi concluded.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

"De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)