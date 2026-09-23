Tehran [Iran], September 23 (ANI): Hours after US President Donald Trump made a public threat of annihilating Iran, the Islamic Republic's Armed forces has responded with its own warning to the American forces in the region.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Khatam al-Anbya Central Headquarters announced that the hostile statements and repeated threats against Iran by the US president, serve merely as a tool for domestic propaganda rather than being grounded in the realities on the ground, reported IRNA.

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They said in a statement such remarks reflect the strategic impasse facing the United States in its aggression against the Iranian nation. The statement emphasized that the repetition of baseless claims and threats, given the state of exhaustion of the US military, signals not strength, but rather strategic desperation.

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It further said that the Islamic Iran has consistently served as an anchor of security in the region, particularly for free and international trade, whereas the United States, through its illegitimate, illegal, and aggressive presence in West Asia, acts as a source of threat, insecurity, and instability; furthermore, in a bid to compensate for successive failures in its acts of aggression against Iran and its acts of maritime piracy, it has taken the global economy hostage.

The statement added that the US president's rhetoric does not alter the power calculus, nor will it ever compensate for the country's diminished standing in the new world order or its humiliating defeats in the war against Iran and the Resistance Front.

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The statement further said that the Iranian President would in his address to the UNGA convey the message of the nation as well as the might of a strong and invincible Iran to the world.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (local time).

Ahead of his departure for New York, Pezeshkian said Iran would forcefully present its position at international forums.

“We will forcefully raise Iran's positions in international forums. The issues we will raise at the United Nations are expressing the oppressed state of the Iranian nation, the crimes that have occurred, and the distrust that has been created. We went to the negotiating table several times and signed agreements, but unfortunately, the whole world saw how commitments were not fulfilled and the writings were trampled underfoot," he said en-route to the US.

Earlier, Trump used his UN General Assembly address to present a choice between reaching a deal with Iran and taking military action against the Islamic Republic. Trump warned he could 'annihilate the Islamic Republic' if no deal is reached to end the conflict.

“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” Trump said. (ANI)

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