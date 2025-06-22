New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Following attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has stated that the attacks are a violation of international law and that Iran's nuclear industry will continue its development.

The Embassy of Iran in India shared a statement issued by AEOI confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were "subjected to savage aggression--an act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT."

"This action, which violates international regulations, unfortunately took place under the indifference--and even complicity--of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," it said.

"The American enemy, through virtual space and by the declaration of its president, has taken responsibility for the attacks on the mentioned sites, which are under continuous IAEA monitoring in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement and the NPT," the statement read.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said that it expects the international community to condemn the actions and support Iran in asserting its rights.

"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great nation of Iran that despite the malicious plots of its enemies, with the dedication of thousands of revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry--built on the blood of nuclear martyrs--to be halted. This organization is taking the necessary steps to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal actions", the statement concluded.

https://x.com/iran_in_india/status/1936633731533479944?s=46

Meanwhile the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that, as of now, there have been no reports of increased off-site radiation levels following the US strikes.

"Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time," the international nuclear energy agency said in a social media post.

"IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available," it said.

US President announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes and warned of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military action under the leadership of Trump, saying, "Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history."

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US now joining in support of Israel. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion."

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. (ANI)

