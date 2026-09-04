Iran’s Chief Justice Mohseni-Eje’i calls for global unity, peace; condemns US-Israel strikes on Islamic Republic

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Iran’s Chief Justice Ayatollah Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i on Thursday called for global unity to establish peace, justice and prosperity, while strongly condemning what he described as “illegal” attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran.

Addressing a gathering in the national capital, Mohseni-Eje’i said Iran has historically sought peace and tranquillity but “has never submitted to oppression or coercion, and it will never do so.”

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“Iran is a peace-loving country. Iran seeks peace and tranquillity for all human beings,” he said, adding that Iran seeks “justice, peace, and the expansion of humanity and human values throughout the world.”

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The Iranian Chief Justice accused the United States and Israel of imposing an “illegal war” on Iran and alleged that schools, hospitals, cultural centres and national and religious infrastructure were targeted.

Referring to the killing of children in a school in Iran's Minab, he said, “168 children, along with teachers and staff, were killed and their blood was shed.”

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“Does a school, does an elementary school, warrant being struck with heavy bombs or extremely powerful missiles that tear its occupants apart?” he asked.

Mohseni-Eje’i further alleged that attacks on such facilities constituted violations of international law and amounted to war crimes.

“The United States and the Zionist regime, acting together, bombed hospitals, schools, and national and cultural centres, in violation of international norms, and committed dozens of war crimes,” he said.

He also drew parallels between the conflict in Iran and the situation in Gaza, arguing that stronger international action against the killing and displacement of civilians could have prevented further conflicts.

“If international organisations and all freedom-loving people had stood up against the day when these terrorist killers massacred more than 70,000 women and children in Gaza… perhaps today they would not have dared to invade another country,” he said.

Calling for cooperation among people of different faiths and nations, Mohseni-Eje’i urged them to “join hands” to establish global peace, justice, prosperity and progress.

“If we all join hands, think together and cooperate with one another, a small group of greedy and domineering powers will not be able to attack Iran one day, Afghanistan another day, Lebanon another day, Gaza another day, and Iran again,” he said.

He also highlighted the historical and civilisational ties between India and Iran, saying both countries should draw upon their shared past to shape the present and future.

“India and Iran” share “longstanding ties” between their civilisations and cultures, he said, adding that the two countries should consider “what we should do today” and “draw upon the past to shape the present and the future.”

The Iranian Chief Justice also praised Iran’s sacrifices over the past nearly five decades, saying the country had endured hardships in its pursuit of independence and freedom from “colonial powers and the arrogant powers of the world".

“Today, it stands proud and steadfast in the face of the world’s most powerful and domineering force, the United States,” he said.

Mohseni-Eje’i thanked Indian guests and those who had participated in commemorative ceremonies honouring Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

He expressed hope that meetings between India and Iran would prove beneficial for both countries, Muslims and “all of humanity". (ANI)

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