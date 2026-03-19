Doha [Qatar], March 19 (ANI): Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Thursday called for the immediate cessation of the ongoing war in West Asia and warned against further escalation in the region, the Al Jazeera reported.

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Speaking at a press conference alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Qatari leader said "the current war must stop immediately," according to Al Jazeera.

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He also urged Iran to halt its attacks and avoid expanding the conflict beyond its current scope.

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"Iran must stop its attacks and not expand the conflict to the region; any expansion of the war will never enable stability," he said.

The Qatari Prime Minister further criticised Iran's claims that it was targeting US military bases located in neighbouring countries.

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"Iran's claims that it is targeting US bases in neighbouring nations is unacceptable and unjustified," he added.

Earlier, Iranian strikes on Qatar's energy infrastructure crippled 17 per cent of the nation's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, potentially sidelining production for up to five years, as per a Reuters report.

QatarEnergy's CEO Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters that the attacks resulted in an estimated USD 20 billion loss in annual revenue and posed a direct threat to global energy supplies across Europe and Asia. The disruption occurred following an unprecedented series of strikes aimed at Gulf oil and gas facilities, which Iran launched after Israeli attacks on its own gas infrastructure.

The strikes hit two of Qatar's 14 LNG trains and one of its two gas-to-liquids (GTL) facilities. Al-Kaabi stated that the extent of the damage required a timeline of three to five years to restore the 12.8 million tons per year of LNG capacity.

In an interview, Al-Kaabi expressed disbelief over the timing and source of the aggression, noting the regional implications of the strike. "I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Qatar would be - Qatar and the region - in such an attack, especially from a brotherly Muslim country in the month of Ramadan, attacking us in this way," he said.

The disruptions forced state-owned QatarEnergy to consider declaring force majeure on long-term contracts for LNG supplies destined for Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China. Al-Kaabi noted that while shorter-term declarations occurred earlier, the current damage necessitated longer extensions due to the severity of the infrastructure loss.

"I mean, these are long-term contracts that we have to declare force majeure. We already declared, but that was a shorter term. Now it's whatever the period is," he explained. (ANI)

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