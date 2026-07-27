Tehran [Iran], July 27 (ANI): Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on Sunday (local time) sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States, responding to remarks by the Israeli leader welcoming the removal of International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

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In a post on X, the Deputy Foreign Minister also condemned the US' for attempting to act against the court after the Israeli PM noted commitments by Washington to oppose the International Criminal Court.

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"The Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, the accused with an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, brazenly declares that the U.S. Secretary of State has pledged to act against the Court pursuing him," the official stated. "They call the Court 'corrupt' because it dared to pursue Washington's wanted criminal."

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نخست‌وزیر رژیم صهیونیستی و متهمِ دارای حکم بازداشت دیوان بین المللی کیفری، با وقاحت اعلام می‌کند وزیر خارجه آمریکا وعده داده علیه دیوان که او را تعقیب می‌کند، اقدام کند. دیوان را «فاسد» می‌خوانند، چون جرأت کرده جنایتکار مطلوب واشنگتن را تحت تعقیب قرار دهد. — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) July 26, 2026

Gharibabadi's remarks follow a statement posted on X by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he highlighted a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asserting that Washington had pledged to take firm action against the ICC.

"Last night, I spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He once again reaffirmed America's determination to act forcefully against this institution--an institution that undermines justice, attacks democratic and sovereign nations, and seeks to subordinate their security to the decisions of unaccountable and corrupt officials in The Hague," Netanyahu added, describing the development as "a very positive development."

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The Israeli Prime Minister also welcomed the decision by ICC member states to remove Karim Khan after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against the prosecutor.

Netanyahu claimed Khan had pursued arrest warrants against him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as a political manoeuvre to deflect from internal misconduct inquiries.

"I welcome the decision, supported by an overwhelming majority of countries, to remove Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. This decision exposes the truth," Netanyahu wrote. "Karim Khan was accused of sexually harassing women who worked under him. It was precisely as these allegations emerged that he canceled his planned visit to Israel, abandoned his previous commitment to thoroughly examine Israel's independent judicial system, and suddenly moved to pursue arrest warrants against me and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant."

Netanyahu further stated that Khan used the arrest warrants to "divert attention from the allegations against him and to rally Israel's enemies around him as a political shield," adding that the decision by member states tore that shield away and exposed "the profound injustice and corruption that have infected both the Office of the Prosecutor and the International Criminal Court itself."

I welcome the decision, supported by an overwhelming majority of countries, to remove Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. This decision exposes the truth. Karim Khan was accused of sexually harassing women who worked under him. It was precisely as… pic.twitter.com/0wDsGE2ND5 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 26, 2026

Karim Khan was officially removed from his position as the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday (July 24). Following an emergency session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the ICC's Assembly of States Parties voted by a majority of 82 out of 125 member states to dismiss him over allegations of serious sexual misconduct and breach of duty. (ANI)

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