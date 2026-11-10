Paris [France], November 10 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) said economic pressure on Iran would continue to intensify over the coming months, warning that the country's oil revenues would dry up as sanctions compound.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Paris, France, Rubio said Iran's remaining oil revenues were likely to diminish once the limited quantity of oil that bypassed restrictions during a brief ceasefire period was exhausted.

"The economic pressure is going to get even worse. I understand that these sanctions begin to compound. So, for example, Iran still has a small number of just a handful of barrels of oil left on the water that got past the blockade when there was the MoU and that brief ceasefire period. Once that dries up, almost all of their oil revenue will dry up," Rubio said.

He added that the US Treasury Department, working alongside intelligence agencies, was continuing to close avenues through which Iran was attempting to circumvent sanctions.

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"There are other sanctions on Asian tools that they're choosing. There are other things that Iran is trying to do to get around the sanctions. But Scott Bessent in the Treasury Department, working alongside our intelligence agencies and others, keeps closing those off," he said.

Calling the economic pressure on Tehran extraordinary, Rubio blamed the Iranian leadership for the country's worsening situation.

"So the economic pain that is being inflicted on Iran right now and on that regime is extraordinary, and it compounds... It's all brought about by the fact that this radical regime of lunatics is imposing this on their own people. They're destroying their own country," he added.

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Rubio also said that Washington remained open to a diplomatic agreement but questioned Tehran's seriousness about negotiations, calling the conditions it was putting forward absurd.

"I think Iran would love a deal. The problem is the conditions they continue to place are absurd. They're not even serious right now. But that could change... US always stands ready. If there's a real deal to be done, we're open," he said.

The US Secretary of State further rejected the suggestion that the situation could remain unchanged, arguing that the economic consequences for Iran would become increasingly severe in the coming months.

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"It's not the status quo because the economic pain we're imposing on Iran will get worse, not better. In essence, it's going to continue to increase. It's going to be worse for Iran in a month and in two months and in three months than it is now," Rubio said.

He also criticised Iran's demand for reparations, arguing that Tehran should instead be held responsible for "destabilising" the region.

"Iran is demanding reparations. They should be the ones paying reparations because they're the ones that have destabilised the region for long periods of time," he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the United States and other adversaries against making miscalculations, asserting that Iran would respond rapidly to any military threat.

According to Ghalibaf's official Telegram channel, in a message following the unveiling of a new missile city belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, Ghalibaf called the facility a manifestation of Iran's determination to defend its independence, security and territorial integrity.

He said the project reflected years of efforts by Iranian scientists, engineers and military commanders, adding that the country's defence capabilities had continued to advance despite sanctions, military and security threats, and the pressures of war.

"This missile city is undoubtedly part of the path to creating a sustainable deterrent; a deterrent that is formed through defensive preparedness, continuous progress, and national cohesion, and is established in the minds of the enemy," Ghalibaf said, according to a message shared on his official Telegram channel.

"The message of this great achievement to the enemies who still speak with military threats to the Iranian nation is clear: do not make mistakes in your calculations, and if you make a mistake, Iran will not hesitate to defend itself quickly and beyond imagination, and this time, the geography of war will be determined by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Ghalibaf also praised the Iranian youth involved in developing the missile capability through indigenous knowledge and paid tribute to several deceased IRGC Aerospace Force commanders and personnel, including Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam and Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

He specifically commended General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, saying he had taken on significant responsibility during difficult circumstances and had become a source of encouragement for the Iranian people.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker further asserted that the unveiling of the missile facility demonstrated that the country would continue enhancing its defence capabilities even under pressure and threats.

"The children of Iran, even under pressure, threats, and the fire of war, do not neglect the enhancement of the defence capability of our beloved Iran," he said.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied reports of a possible meeting between Iran's Supreme National Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei and US Vice President JD Vance.

According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi termed the reports "completely unfounded", adding that "there are no plans to hold such a meeting."

The denial comes amid continuing diplomatic uncertainty surrounding possible engagement between Washington and Tehran, even as both sides exchange strong statements over sanctions, military capabilities and the conditions for a potential agreement. (ANI)

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