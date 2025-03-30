New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, expressed solidarity and voiced his support for the Palestinian people during a gathering in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Elahi said, "Today is the last Friday of Ramzan...On this day, people around the world gathered to support and express their solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine."

He emphasised, "Today I, with Indian Muslims and Indian people, express that the resistance in Palestine is just resistance, they are defending their homeland."

Earlier, the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) hosted a 'Sadbhavana Iftar' at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu in New Delhi, bringing together ambassadors from 19 Muslim-majority nations to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.

The gathering reinforced India's long-standing ties with the Islamic world, with diplomats acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in fostering strategic, economic, and cultural partnerships with Muslim nations.

The event was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from Somalia, Morocco, Afghanistan, Syria, Gambia, Mali, Bangladesh, Sudan, Djibouti, Algeria, Malawi, Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Iraq, Cote d'Ivoire, Tanzania, Nigeria, Iran, and the UAE. Also present were Islamic scholars, religious leaders, intellectuals, and social reformers, including Majid Alnekhailawi, Maulana Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, and IMF co-founder Himani Sood. Before breaking their fast, attendees offered prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity in India and across the world.

Addressing the gathering, ambassadors from Muslim-majority nations highlighted the strong ties India shares with the Islamic world, emphasising how these relationships have deepened under PM Modi's leadership over the past decade.

The ambassadors highlighted India's consistent stance in promoting peace and stability in global conflicts involving Muslim nations.

They noted that "India has long positioned itself as a strong advocate for peace, stability, and dialogue in global conflicts involving the Muslim world, from Palestine to Afghanistan."

They emphasised India's support for a two-state solution for Palestine and humanitarian aid to Gaza and also commended India's role in Afghanistan, stating, "India has played a constructive role by investing in critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare to improve the lives of the Afghan people."

The ambassadors pointed out that India has never engaged in military aggression against any Muslim-majority country and has upheld diplomacy as a guiding principle in its foreign policy.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who hosted the Iftar, underscored India's tradition of coexistence and inclusivity, stating, "Ramadan is not just a religious observance; it is a time for reflection, generosity, and community bonding- a sentiment that India deeply values and upholds. India has always been a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious society, where every faith has co-existed in harmony for ages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened this spirit of oneness and brotherhood amongst Indians over the past decade by ensuring the progress of every community irrespective of any discrimination through his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra, reflecting India's inclusive ethos." (ANI)

