Tehran [Iran], March 19 (ANI): Iran's UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, has formally notified the UN Secretary-General and Security Council that the UAE is "internationally responsible" for providing its territory to the US for attacks, reported state Media.

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According to Press TV, Iran is demanding full compensation for all damages from the UAE.

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Meanwhile, Iranian armed forces, alongside regional resistance groups, are continuing retaliatory military operations targeting the United States and Israel, according to Press TV.

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On Wednesday, March 18, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army conducted multiple strikes under the banner of Operation True Promise 4, which was launched in response to an "unprovoked act of aggression" by the US-Israeli coalition against Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, since the operation began, Iranian forces have carried out 63 waves of missile and drone attacks using advanced weaponry, hitting Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories as well as US bases and assets across the West Asia region.

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This comes amid the backdrop of an Iranian attack targeting UAE's Habshan gas facility and the Bab field, which Abu Dhabi called a dangerous escalation and violation of international law.

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As the security situation evolves in the region, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence routinely continues to share the nation's military capabilities actively engaged in defensive operations.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, more than 20 Hezbollah operatives were killed amid ground operations in southern Lebanon yesterday, the Israel Defence forces said. According to the IDF, the operatives were killed by troops of the 36th Division and in strikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force.

In one incident, soldiers of the Golani Brigade identified a cell of Hezbollah operatives attempting to fire anti-tank missiles on the forces. The IDF says the troops killed five operatives in that incident. The military says the ground troops also located numerous weapons, including RPGs and anti-tank missiles.

The IDF has been preparing to deploy even more forces in southern Lebanon and further expand its buffer zone to push away the threat of Hezbollah from the border. (ANI)

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