Tehran [Iran], March 23 (ANI): Iran's Exiled Crowned Prince Reza Pahlavi on Saturday asserted that Iran is not the Islamic Republic, adding that the regime here must be dismantled.
Pahlavi appealed to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure.
In a post on X, he said, "Iran is not the Islamic Republic. Iran's civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic's infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled."
Iran is not the Islamic Republic.
Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic’s infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality.
Iran must be…
— Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) March 22, 2026
He further said, "I ask President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure, Iranians will need to rebuild our country. With the support of the US and Israel, and above all, the sacrifice of Iranian patriots, the hour of Iran's freedom is at hand. Long live Iran!"
Meanwhile, Kuwait has become the latest Gulf country to announce it is responding to missile and drone attacks. In a statement, the Kuwaiti army said the sound of explosions is the result of interceptions and called on people to adhere to the authorities' instructions, as per Al Jazeera.
The Israel Defence Forces, meanwhile, said that they discovered several weapons in Southern Lebanon.
In a post on X, the IDF said, "DISCOVERED: IDF soldiers found an anti-tank missile post and weapons while operating in southern Lebanon."
✈️🎯IAF STRIKES IN TEHRAN CONTINUE
🔍 DISCOVERED: IDF soldiers found an anti-tank missile post and weapons while operating in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/XQFtmabawi
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 22, 2026
A wide-scale wave of strikes on security bodies targeted:
• A military base used for training soldiers and storing missile systems intended to target aircrafts
• A weapons production and storage facility of the Ministry of Defense
• A… pic.twitter.com/kBeQmTLhx9
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 22, 2026
Meanwhile, falling shrapnel has been reported in several locations across southern and central Israel after another round of Iranian missile attacks, as reported by Al Jazeera.
تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.
UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/xa8wgUj6eX
— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 22, 2026
The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions, an official statement said. (ANI)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)