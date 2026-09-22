Tehran [Iran], September 22 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israel lobby was "getting less shy" about its grip on US policy toward Iran and urged Washington to break free from its "shackles."

In a post on X on Monday, Araghchi said, "The Israel lobby is getting less shy about its grip on U.S. policy toward Iran. In Miriam Adelson’s publication, the Lobby's loudspeaker says U.S. policy must ensure America pays a price for any slight against Israel. High time for Washington to break free from these shackles."

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The Israel lobby is getting less shy about its grip on U.S. policy toward Iran. In Miriam Adelson’s publication, the Lobby's loudspeaker says U.S. policy must ensure America pays a price for any slight against Israel. High time for Washington to break free from these shackles. pic.twitter.com/KUiVPZdQXF — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) September 21, 2026

Araghchi further highlighted a news report in 'Israel Hayom', identified as "Miriam Adelson's" primary media publication, which stated, "Most importantly, Israel and the United States should deepen their military, technological, intelligence and economic integration to such an extent that inflicting financial harm on Israel would also carry a significant cost for Washington."

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Meanwhile, Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday (local time) to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, in a post on X, said,“Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New York, the headquarters of the United Nations, this afternoon Monday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to take part in the discussions of the United Nations General Assembly annual summit.”

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ورود وزیر امور خارجه به نیویورک جهت شرکت در اجلاس سالانه مجمع عمومی سازمان ملل متحد سيد عباس عراقچی وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران، بعد از ظهر امروز دوشنبه در راس یک هیات دیپلماتیک برای مشارکت در مباحث اجلاس سالانه مجمع عمومی سازمان ملل متحد وارد نیویورک مقر سازمان ملل… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) September 22, 2026

Baghaei highlighted the agenda of Araghchi's visit to New York. He said, "In addition to participating in the various agenda items of the United Nations General Assembly and elucidating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our country's Foreign Minister will hold talks and consultations with a large number of officials and foreign ministers attending the summit."

“The eighty-first United Nations General Assembly annual summit, under the slogan ‘Rebuilding Trust’ in the United Nations, will begin on Tuesday with speeches by heads of state,” Baghaei added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister's arrival comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will also travel to New York on Tuesday to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing the Islamic Republic amid ongoing conflict and tensions with the United States, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Iranian presidential official Abbasi told the agency that Pezeshkian is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly and outline Iran's positions on international developments, particularly on the matter of the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran, IRNA reported.

Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session. The Iranian President is also expected to hold meetings and consultations with leaders and senior officials from several countries on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Pezeshkian's programme in New York will also include meetings with educated Iranians living in the United States, as well as discussions with American elites and think tanks.

A high-ranking Iranian delegation will accompany the President during the visit.

IRNA also reported that the US government has denied visas to some members of the high-ranking Iranian delegation, including members of the President's media team, describing it as an unprecedented hostile action by Washington.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22-26 and on September 28 in New York, with world leaders expected to discuss major international challenges.

The session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues. (ANI)

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