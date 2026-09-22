DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Iran's FM Araghchi claims Israel lobby is "getting less shy about its grip" on US policy toward Iran

Iran's FM Araghchi claims Israel lobby is "getting less shy about its grip" on US policy toward Iran

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:37 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], September 22 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israel lobby was "getting less shy" about its grip on US policy toward Iran and urged Washington to break free from its "shackles."

In a post on X on Monday, Araghchi said, "The Israel lobby is getting less shy about its grip on U.S. policy toward Iran. In Miriam Adelson’s publication, the Lobby's loudspeaker says U.S. policy must ensure America pays a price for any slight against Israel. High time for Washington to break free from these shackles."

Advertisement

Araghchi further highlighted a news report in 'Israel Hayom', identified as "Miriam Adelson's" primary media publication, which stated, "Most importantly, Israel and the United States should deepen their military, technological, intelligence and economic integration to such an extent that inflicting financial harm on Israel would also carry a significant cost for Washington."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday (local time) to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, in a post on X, said,“Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New York, the headquarters of the United Nations, this afternoon Monday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to take part in the discussions of the United Nations General Assembly annual summit.”

Advertisement

Baghaei highlighted the agenda of Araghchi's visit to New York. He said, "In addition to participating in the various agenda items of the United Nations General Assembly and elucidating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our country's Foreign Minister will hold talks and consultations with a large number of officials and foreign ministers attending the summit."

“The eighty-first United Nations General Assembly annual summit, under the slogan ‘Rebuilding Trust’ in the United Nations, will begin on Tuesday with speeches by heads of state,” Baghaei added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister's arrival comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will also travel to New York on Tuesday to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, representing the Islamic Republic amid ongoing conflict and tensions with the United States, Iranian state media IRNA reported.

According to IRNA, Iranian presidential official Abbasi told the agency that Pezeshkian is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly and outline Iran's positions on international developments, particularly on the matter of the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran, IRNA reported.

Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session. The Iranian President is also expected to hold meetings and consultations with leaders and senior officials from several countries on the sidelines of the UNGA.

Pezeshkian's programme in New York will also include meetings with educated Iranians living in the United States, as well as discussions with American elites and think tanks.

A high-ranking Iranian delegation will accompany the President during the visit.

IRNA also reported that the US government has denied visas to some members of the high-ranking Iranian delegation, including members of the President's media team, describing it as an unprecedented hostile action by Washington.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled to take place from September 22-26 and on September 28 in New York, with world leaders expected to discuss major international challenges.

The session's agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts