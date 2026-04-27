St Petersburg [Russia], April 27 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for Moscow's "positions and support" during the recent conflict with the United States, describing Iran-Russia ties as a "strategic partnership".

Advertisement

In statements shared on Telegram following his meeting with the Russian President in St. Petersburg, Araghchi said, "In the recent war, it became clear that Iran has great friends and allies like Russia; we thank you for your positions and support."

Advertisement

He reiterated Tehran's commitment to deepening bilateral ties, adding, "I have been asked to reiterate on this trip that we view Iran-Russia relations as a strategic partnership and that these relations will continue as strong as they were and even more so with greater strength and breadth."

Advertisement

Araghchi also conveyed greetings from Iran's leadership, including the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, to the Russian President.

Highlighting Iran's stance during the conflict, he said, "The whole world saw Iran's true power in confronting America, and it became clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a stable, strong, and powerful system."

Advertisement

The Iranian Foreign Minister further expressed appreciation for Putin's messages, including condolences and congratulatory notes, during recent developments in Iran.

Meanwhile, Putin, during the meeting, said that Moscow would do what it could to support Iran's interests and help efforts to restore peace in West Asia amid the crisis in the region.

According to Iranian State media Press TV, Putin stated that Moscow remains committed to supporting Iran and other regional countries in promoting stability and peace in the region and also expressed hope that the Iranian people would overcome the ongoing difficult situation and that peace would be restored at the earliest.

"I received a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible," Putin said, as quoted by Press TV.

"I hope Iranian people overcome this difficult period and that peace is restored," he added.

Araghchi landed here in Russia on Monday morning as part of his three-nation diplomatic tour.

His visit to Russia follows recent trips to Pakistan and Oman, forming part of broader regional consultations.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential aide of Russia, Yury Ushakov and Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff, Igor Kostyukov. The Iranian side included Araghchi's deputy, Kazem Gharibabadi and Iran's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)