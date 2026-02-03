Tehran [Iran], February 3 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Tehran remains open to dialogue grounded in mutual respect but will not engage in negotiations under threats or coercion, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Advertisement

On Monday, Araghchi made the remarks during a visit to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran, where he and senior Foreign Ministry officials renewed their allegiance to the ideals of the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Advertisement

Highlighting Iran's long-standing diplomatic stance, Araghchi said, "Iran has always been ready for diplomacy from an equal footing, with mutual respect, and in pursuit of the interests of the Iranian nation."

Advertisement

He stressed that respect must be reciprocal, adding, "Anyone who speaks to the Iranian nation with respect will be met with respect, while anyone who resorts to threats and force will be met likewise."

The foreign minister further underlined Tehran's position, stating, "Diplomacy is incompatible with pressure, threats, and intimidation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran proceeds along this path with resolve and strength," Press TV reported.

Advertisement

Araghchi also noted that Iran has consistently pursued diplomacy alongside resistance, saying the Foreign Ministry stands "in the same position" as the Iranian Armed Forces in safeguarding people's rights, defending national interests and preserving national security.

Referring to last year's conflict, Araghchi pointed to what he described as unprovoked US-Israeli aggression that killed at least 1,064 people between June 13 and 27, 2025. He said the attacks occurred while Tehran was engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Washington, during which Donald Trump had publicly demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender," according to Press TV.

He added that Iran responded with resistance and retaliatory strikes, after which its adversaries sought an unconditional ceasefire.

Addressing recent unrest, Araghchi said foreign-linked riots had no connection to constitutionally recognised civil protests, alleging that armed groups entered the scene as part of hostile efforts against Iran. He described the violence as an extension of a 12-day conflict aimed at destabilising the country.

In late December, sporadic economic protests were overtaken by armed mercenaries allegedly incited by US and Israeli leaders and supported by intelligence operatives on the ground. Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs reported that 3,117 people were killed during the unrest, including 2,427 civilians and security personnel, Press TV added.

Araghchi also noted that during and after the riots, Trump repeatedly threatened military action and reinforced US troop deployments across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)