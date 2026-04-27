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Home / World / Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi departs for Russia after brief visit to Pakistan

Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi departs for Russia after brief visit to Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 01:40 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Russia late on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Pakistan amid Islamabad's efforts to broker a peace deal between the United States and Tehran.

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The visit comes as part of intensified diplomatic outreach by Iran, with Araghchi expected to hold talks with senior Russian officials on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, reported ISNA.

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His Moscow visit follows a series of engagements across West Asia aimed at sustaining dialogue amid escalating tensions following the US-Israel attack on Iran.

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Earlier, Araghchi made a brief stop in Pakistan after returning from Oman, where he held discussions with top leadership, according to Geo News. During his short stay in Islamabad, the Iranian Foreign Minister met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials as part of efforts to keep US-Iran peace talks on track.

Geo News, citing sources, said Araghchi's visit was significant in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump cancelling a planned visit by American envoys to Islamabad, raising concerns over the future of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

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According to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Araghchi had earlier returned to Islamabad following a one-day visit to Oman, marking his second visit to the Pakistani capital within two days.

CNN, citing Iranian sources, reported that he arrived via Nur Khan Airbase as part of a transit stop before heading to Russia.

In Oman, Araghchi held high-level talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Al-Baraka Palace, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments, as reported by Press TV.

He also briefed the Omani leadership on Tehran's position regarding the ongoing conflict and appreciated Muscat's mediation role.

In a post on X, Araghchi stated that Iran had shared a "workable framework to permanently end the war" and questioned Washington's commitment to diplomacy. "Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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