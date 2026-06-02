Tehran [Iran], June 2 (ANI): Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has communicated to his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, that any prospective accord aimed at concluding the conflict between Iran and the United States "will include the cessation of attacks on all fronts, especially Lebanon".

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In a post on X, the top Iranian legislator emphasised that a comprehensive halt to hostilities across all operational theatres remains a non-negotiable prerequisite for any conflict resolution framework.

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بحديثي مع أخي دولة الرئيس نبيه برّي، أكّدت إنّه إذا استمرّ العدوان الإسرائيلي على لبنان، مش بس رح نوقّف مسار التفاوض، بل رح نكون بمواجهة مباشرة مع العدو. عاشت المقاومة. عاش الدفاع عن الأرض. وعاشت الأخوّة بين الشعبين اللبناني والإیراني. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 1, 2026

Expanding on Tehran's stance, Ghalibaf warned that the continuation of Israeli offensives would carry severe diplomatic and military consequences for the region. He underscored that if Israel's attacks continue, Iran will "not only stop the dialogue process" but would also "stand against" the country.

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Despite these stark warnings, US President Donald Trump indicated his optimism regarding a breakthrough in the Middle East, noting that he anticipates securing an agreement with Tehran to prolong the truce and restore transit through the strategic maritime chokepoint "over the next week".

He told ABC News he has thus far withheld final approval on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at unblocking the vital shipping lane, explaining, "I still have to get a few more points."

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This optimistic outlook builds on a statement he had made just a few hours earlier on Monday, when the US President announced that negotiations with Tehran are progressing "at a rapid pace", despite a recent exchange of fire that has severely tested the fragile truce between the two nations.

Elaborating during that earlier window on Monday via social media, the US President posted on Truth Social, "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

However, this diplomatic momentum is moving against a volatile backdrop, as the ceasefire, which was established nearly two months ago following weeks of intense conflict, faces renewed friction after American and Iranian forces engaged in retaliatory strikes over the weekend and into Monday.

These latest hostilities have triggered widespread concern that the truce might break down and disrupt ongoing diplomatic channels entirely.

Seeking to contain the wider regional fallout from this friction before it could derail the broader Washington-Tehran track, Trump disclosed in the same social media post on Monday that he had held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside representatives of Hezbollah, amidst intensifying friction in Lebanon.

Detailing the outcome of this swift intervention, he noted on the platform, "I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, and there will be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that are on their way have already been turned back."

Brokering a parallel understanding to safeguard the peace process on that front, the US President further claimed that Hezbollah had consented to cease its hostilities against Israel, stating, "They agreed that all shooting will stop -- that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."

Yet, even as Trump managed these multi-front negotiations throughout Monday, reports emerged that Tehran might walk away from the table, a rumour the US President quickly dismissed prior to these remarks when he spoke to NBC News and clarified that Washington had received no formal communication regarding reports of Iran pausing the diplomatic dialogue.

Refusing to let the speculation stall his agenda, he remarked to the news channel, "I think it's fine if they're done talking," whilst pointing out that Tehran had not officially notified the US administration of such a step.

Underscoring that Washington remains committed to a diplomatic path rather than escalation, Trump added, "But they haven't informed us of that. It doesn't mean we're going to go and start dropping bombs all over there."

These delicate diplomatic developments are unfolding against the backdrop of Israel's sustained military campaign in Lebanon, which threatens to undermine the peace efforts.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces executed their deepest ground incursion into Lebanese territory in 26 years.

Compounding the crisis on Monday, Netanyahu directed fresh strikes against Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, indicating a significant intensification of the regional conflict.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the US President's phone call with Netanyahu reportedly took place shortly after the launch of those specific aerial attacks.

This sharp military escalation immediately triggered the exact diplomatic freeze Trump had downplayed, as Tehran concurrently announced on Monday that it had ceased the exchange of messages with Washington via diplomatic intermediaries following the military action in Lebanon.

Articulating Iran's sharp warning to both Washington and Tel Aviv on X on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared, "The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation." (ANI)

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