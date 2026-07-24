New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Friday urged BRICS member countries to condemn the US targeting of civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing strikes on the Islamic Republic and called for a "clear and decisive position" against aggression, attacks on civilians and violations of national sovereignty.

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Addressing the BRICS Ministers of Interior Meeting held in the national capital, Momeni said the world was facing challenges that had crossed geographical, political and economic boundaries, including climate change, natural disasters, disease outbreaks, vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure and emerging crises.

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"In such circumstances, no country can cope with these threats alone, and multilateral cooperation is more imperative than ever," Momeni said.

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He said BRICS, as a major platform for cooperation among emerging economies, could serve as an effective model for enhancing resilience, sharing experiences and strengthening cooperation in crisis management and disaster risk reduction.

"As one of the most important mechanisms for cooperation among emerging economies, BRICS has the potential to become an effective model for promoting resilience, exchanging experiences, and strengthening practical cooperation in the field of crisis management and disaster risk reduction," he said.

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Highlighting Iran's experience in dealing with natural disasters, Momeni said the country had developed capabilities in managing earthquakes, floods, droughts, storms and geological hazards due to its geographical conditions.

He said Iran's experience in crisis management systems, relief operations and public participation had strengthened its readiness for cooperation with other BRICS members.

Referring to recent hostilities in West Asia, Momeni said, "The aggression against territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the violation of the country's integrity, the widespread destruction of infrastructure, power plants, residential areas, schools, hospitals and other civilian sites, the killing of women, children and the elderly are a clear manifestation of disregard for all international documents, including the United Nations Charter."

Momeni called on BRICS nations to oppose such actions within the framework of international law and the UN Charter.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the respected BRICS members, within the framework of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, while condemning these actions, will adopt a clear and decisive position in opposing aggression and violation of the sovereignty of countries, attacks on civilians and the destruction of vital infrastructure," he said.

The Iranian minister said a unified voice from BRICS in support of international law, national sovereignty and opposition to the use of force would send an important message to the global community and contribute to international peace and stability.

During his address, Momeni also stressed the importance of strengthening urban resilience and protecting critical infrastructure, saying rapid urbanisation and climate-related risks had increased vulnerabilities.

"Resilience does not only mean post-crisis reconstruction but also means prevention, preparedness, smart risk management and increasing the capacity of communities to continue essential services in crisis situations," he said.

Momeni proposed greater cooperation among BRICS countries on disaster risk reduction, including specialised training programmes, exchange of technical operational teams and joint exercises.

He said investing in prevention was "less costly, more effective, and more humane" than addressing damages after a crisis, adding that Iran was ready to be an "active, responsible, and reliable partner" in strengthening BRICS cooperation.

"Let us make BRICS not only an engine of economic growth but also a global model in disaster prevention, protection of critical infrastructure, and safeguarding human lives," Momeni said.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance and issues of global political and economic governance. (ANI)

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