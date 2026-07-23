New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting, where he is expected to discuss strengthening cooperation on internal security, counter-terrorism and law enforcement with his counterparts from member countries.

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According to the Iranian Embassy in India, Momeni arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

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In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy said, "Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi, this evening to participate in the #BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting."

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H.E. Dr. Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi, this evening to participate in the #BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting. Upon his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was welcomed by the Director General… pic.twitter.com/6rTRNyZFJf — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 23, 2026

The embassy added that, "During his visit, Dr. Momeni will attend and address the BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting."

Besides participating in the ministerial meeting, Momeni is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several of his BRICS counterparts.

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According to the Iran Embassy, the discussion will focus on expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of internal security, counter-terrorism, combating organised crime, disaster management, law enforcement, and border security cooperation.

Highlighting the objectives of the gatherings, the Iranian Embassy said, "The BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting aims to strengthen security cooperation, enhance coordination in addressing common threats, and promote multilateral collaboration among the member states."

Earlier on July 16, in terms of Iran's earlier engagement with BRICS, Iranian Vice President and Head of the National Standards Organisation of Iran (INSO) Farzaneh Ansari pushed three key initiatives aimed at boosting bloc-wide cooperation in emerging technologies, carbon reduction, and standardised trade protocols.

The Iranian Embassy in India reflected on the details of her address in the BRICS Heads of National Standards Bodies Meeting, being held over two days in Bengaluru, and stated that "it brings together the heads of the national standards bodies of BRICS member states to promote technical cooperation, develop common standards, strengthen quality infrastructure, facilitate trade, and review the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in standardization."

India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance. (ANI)

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