New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Friday attended the BRICS Ministers of Interior Meeting hosted in the national capital, with member states discussing ways to enhance cooperation in areas including security, counter-terrorism, combating organised crime, cybersecurity and other common challenges.

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The Embassy of Iran in India said in a post on X that Momeni participated in the meeting, which brought together interior and home ministers from BRICS member countries to strengthen coordination on shared security concerns.

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"Dr Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, attended the BRICS Ministers of Interior Meeting, hosted in New Delhi. The meeting, bringing together the interior and home ministers of BRICS member states, is being held to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the areas of security, counter-terrorism, combating organised crime, cybersecurity, and other shared challenges," the embassy said.

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Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian Embassy said Momeni arrived in the national capital to participate in the BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting and was welcomed by the Director General of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During his visit, Momeni is scheduled to address the BRICS ministerial meeting and hold bilateral discussions with counterparts from BRICS member states on expanding cooperation in internal security, counter-terrorism, organised crime prevention, disaster management, law enforcement and border security.

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The embassy said the meeting aims to strengthen security cooperation, improve coordination against common threats and promote multilateral collaboration among BRICS countries.

Momeni is also scheduled to participate in the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), being hosted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, today.

The DRR meeting, chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, will bring together ministers and heads of delegations from BRICS member countries to discuss disaster resilience, climate adaptation, sustainable development and cooperation in disaster risk management.

The meeting is being held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability" and will focus on advancing climate-smart and disaster-resilient infrastructure systems, partnerships, innovation and financing for resilient development.

The BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction cooperation has evolved from the Udaipur Declaration of 2016, which established a Joint Task Force on Disaster Management, to the Kazan Declaration of 2024, which institutionalised the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group and adopted the BRICS DRR Work Plan (2025-2028).

During the ministerial meeting, participating countries are expected to adopt the BRICS Joint Statement on Disaster Risk Reduction, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening disaster resilience, enhancing institutional cooperation and implementing the DRR Work Plan.

India's BRICS Chairship has emphasised inclusive governance, science-based policymaking, institutional capacity-building and international cooperation to strengthen global disaster resilience.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance and issues of global political and economic governance. (ANI)

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