Tehran [Iran], November 1 (ANI): Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei has warned that Tehran would deliver "devastating blows" to any aggressor using "new weaponry" if the country is attacked, while asserting that the path of diplomacy would remain open if Iran's seven conditions are fulfilled.

In a post shared on X, Rezaei said, "We have repeatedly stated: the seven conditions announced by Iran must be fulfilled. If the conditions are met, the path of diplomacy will be open."

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He further warned, "In response, if any action is taken against the country, in accordance with the Supreme Leader's directive today to the armed forces, we will deliver devastating blows to the aggressor using new weaponry."

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بارها گفته‌ایم؛ هفت شرط اعلامی از سوی ایران باید تحقق پیدا کند. اگر شروط محقق شود، راه دیپلماسی باز است. در مقابل، اگر اقدامی علیه کشور صورت گیرد، بنا به ابلاغ امروز مقام معظم رهبری به نیروهای مسلح، ضربات هولناکی به متجاوز با تسلیحات جدید وارد خواهیم کرد. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) October 31, 2026

Earlier, Rezaei had said that no talks would take place and the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless Iran's seven conditions were met, Al Jazeera reported. He also maintained that the conditions differed entirely from the framework of the Islamabad negotiations.

Iran is insisting that the United States meet seven conditions before peace talks can begin and the Strait of Hormuz can reopen.

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According to Al Jazeera, Rezaei said Tehran had set out the conditions in September, although he described only some of them. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi subsequently provided further details of the demands.

The conditions include lifting the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after the collapse of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in July; reducing the US military presence in the region; reinstating oil waivers granted in June as part of the MoU; and releasing frozen Iranian funds, including those held in Qatar.

Tehran has also demanded formal recognition of a new shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz, set by Iran and Oman, and the closure of all other routes. Its demands further include an end to the war on all fronts, particularly Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

Rezaei's latest warning comes amid diplomatic exchanges between Washington and Tehran over a possible framework for negotiations.

Earlier, Rezaei said the United States had "completely shifted tone" in a letter delivered by US Vice President JD Vance, describing the change as a positive indication for Iran.

"Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory," Rezaei told state broadcaster IRIB, according to Al Jazeera.

The letter was delivered to Rezaei, who is the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, through Qatari mediators on Sunday. According to The New York Times, the proposal envisaged direct talks under Vance's leadership, with Iran's nuclear programme forming part of the discussions from the beginning.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a source, reported that the communication outlined a "framework for negotiations" rather than specific peace terms and was dispatched at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that Tehran had studied the letter and described Washington's attempt to open dialogue as a "positive step". He also said an aide had travelled to Doha for consultations with mediators.

Citing sources, Al Jazeera reported that a meeting could be held within a week, with Doha or Istanbul being considered as possible venues.

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has cautioned that Iran's military would respond to any missteps by the US or Israel with a response that is "geographically unrestricted".

"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end," Khamenei said.

Meanwhile, Trump has also warned that the US could target Iran's remaining nuclear sites, saying that Washington could carry out such an operation "in 10 minutes".

Speaking at a Halloween event, Trump said Iran wanted to "make a deal" and that discussions were "going fine", but added that Tehran was "not very reliable". When asked whether he would order renewed strikes against Iran, Trump dismissed the question as "stupid", saying, "Let's say I did, would I tell you? I can't tell you." (ANI)

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