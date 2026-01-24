The bloodiest crackdown on dissent since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution is slowly coming into focus, despite authorities cutting off the Islamic Republic from the internet and much of the wider world.

The protests began on Dec 28, at Tehran's historic Grand Bazaar, initially over the collapse of Iran's currency, the rial, then spread across the country.

Tensions exploded on Jan 8, with demonstrations called for by Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi.

Witnesses in Tehran told the AP, before authorities cut internet and phone communication, that they saw tens of thousands of demonstrators on the streets.

In Iran, one of the main ways theocracy can squash demonstrations is through the Basij, the Guard's volunteer arm.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch accuse authorities of unlawfully firing on crowds, pursuing fleeing demonstrators and using paramilitary Basij forces based in mosques to suppress dissent.

Mosques in Iran include facilities for the Basij. Guard Gen. Heydar Baba Ahmadi was quoted by the semi-official Mehr news agency in 2024 as estimating "79 per cent of Basij resistance bases are located in mosques and 5 per cent in other holy places."

For two weeks, Iran offered no overall casualty figures. On Wednesday, the government said 3,117 people were killed, including 2,427 civilians and security forces. That left another 690 dead that Pourjamshidian identified as "terrorists."

Authorities report extensive damage to banks, government buildings and mosques, while hospitals — particularly eye clinics — have been overwhelmed by gunshot and birdshot injuries.

Traditionally, Iranians hold memorial services for their late loved ones 40 days after their deaths - meaning the country could see renewed demonstrations around Feb 17.

Online videos from Behesht-e Zahra, the massive cemetery on the outskirts of Tehran, show mourners chanting, "Death to Khamenei!"

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by the AP show large numbers of cars daily at Behesht-e Zahra's southern reaches, where those killed in the demonstrations are being buried.

Elaheh Mohammadi, a journalist at Tehran's pro-reform newspaper Ham Mihan, recently noted it had been shut by authorities.

She said journalists were working on stories about Behesht-e Zahra but they weren't able to publish any of them.

Amidst the turmoil, uncertainty looms for Iran's theocracy over what Trump may or may not do.