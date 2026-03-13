DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Iran's no-nuclear-weapons proposal rejected as US didn't grasp technical details: Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Iran's no-nuclear-weapons proposal rejected as US didn't grasp technical details: Seyed Abbas Araghchi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:15 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], March 13 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday claimed that American negotiators dismissed Iran's proposal aimed at ensuring "no nuclear weapons" because they failed to grasp its technical details.

Advertisement

He said that Iran had proposed mechanisms to ensure there would be "no nuclear weapons", but the idea was rejected because US counterparts "didn't grasp the technical details".

Advertisement

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Factual knowledge matters. Case 1: Iran's proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details."

Advertisement

Araghchi also pushed back against arguments that the United States could benefit economically from rising energy prices caused by the conflict. According to him, the surge in oil prices and tariffs would not benefit ordinary Americans.

"Case 2: Americans won't 'make money' from surging oil prices and tariffs. They enrich corporations and crush households," he said.

Advertisement

Tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate after senior Iranian leaders issued sharp warnings to President Donald Trump and Washington over the ongoing conflict dynamics in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, rejected the idea of a quick military victory for Washington, cautioning that wars cannot be won through "a few tweets".

"Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," he said, using the hashtag "#TrumpMustPay".

In a separate post, he issued stark warnings to Washington following remarks attributed to Trump about the potential destruction of Iran's power infrastructure.

Larijani said Trump had claimed the US could "take apart Iran's electric capacity within one hour". Responding to the statement, Larijani warned that such an action could trigger widespread regional consequences.

"Trump has said, we can take apart Iran's electric capacity within one hour, but we have not done it. Well, if they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour, and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said the situation involving Iran was progressing "very rapidly" and praised the strength of the United States military.

Speaking at the Women's History Month event at the White House, the US president said American forces were performing strongly and suggested that current actions were addressing long-standing issues with Iran.

"The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It's doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed. There's never been anything like it. Nobody's ever seen anything like it," Trump said.

He added that the United States was now taking actions that should have been carried out decades earlier. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts