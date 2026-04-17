Tehran [Iran], April 17 (ANI): Following the announcement of the 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel by US President Donald Trump, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, credited the agreement to what he described as the "steadfastness" of Hezbollah and the unity of the so-called "Axis of Resistance".

Advertisement

In a post on X, Ghalibaf reiterated his earlier remarks, where he stated that if a ceasefire deal were made, it would be because of the "steadfastness and struggle of the esteemed Hezbollah and its heroic deeds, and the unity of the Axis of Resistance."

Advertisement

"The ceasefire was nothing but a result of Hezbollah's steadfastness and the unity of the Axis of Resistance, and we will deal with this ceasefire with caution, and we will remain together until the full realisation of victory," Ghalibaf said.

Advertisement

He further expressed gratitude for mediation efforts, saying, "I thank the mediating efforts of the State of Pakistan and General Asim Munir for endorsing this ceasefire. We are true to our pledge."

The ceasefire comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, with exchanges involving Israeli armed forces and Hezbollah, which saw a major escalation following the US-Iran war in the region.

Advertisement

The term "Axis of Resistance" is commonly used by Iranian officials to refer to an alliance of groups and states opposed to Israel and Western influence in the region, including Hezbollah and other Iran-backed factions, including Hamas in Palestine and Houthis in Yemen.

Ghalibaf's remarks come moments after Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement to initiate a 10-day ceasefire, following intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities in the region.

The US President shared that he held "excellent conversations" with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that both leaders have committed to the temporary truce as a step towards a broader resolution.

"I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST," Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

The ceasefire comes at a critical juncture for West Asia, following a period of significant volatility along the Israel-Lebanon border. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)