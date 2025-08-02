Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday for a two-day official visit, marking his first trip to Islamabad since taking office, as per Dawn.

Upon arrival in Lahore, Pezeshkian was warmly received by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He will also pay a visit to Mazar-i-Iqbal, a monument in Lahore, Dawn reported, citing PTV News.

Ahead of his trip, Pakistan yesterday pledged to help defuse tensions between Iran and the United States, according to Dawn.

Pezeshkian's visit marks the second time an Iranian president has visited Pakistan in less than two years, following late President Ebrahim Raisi's trip in April 2024, just a month before he died in a helicopter crash.

According to Iran's state media IRNA, before departing for Pakistan, Pezeshkian emphasised the plan to elevate their annual trade exchanges to USD 10 billion. The two countries had agreed in April last year to boost trade over the next five years.

The president termed the trade relations between Tehran and Islamabad as "good" and identified boosting trade with Pakistan via land, air and sea as priorities for this trip, the report added.

"Through Pakistan, Iran can connect to the Silk Road linking China and Pakistan, and the route can then extend through Iran to Europe," he said.

Pezeshkian further noted that the two neighbours have "enjoyed good, friendly, and deep-rooted relations" since Pakistan's independence.

"The two countries cooperate in economic, scientific, cultural, and border areas, and a deep bond exists between the people of both sides," he said.

However, the Iran-Pakistan border has long been a source of tension, with both countries accusing each other of supporting militant groups. The region is home to ethnic Baloch separatists who have been involved in armed struggles against the respective governments.

In January 2024, Iran launched missile strikes in Pakistan, targeting the Jaish al-Adl militant group, which Iran claims is responsible for previous attacks within its borders. Pakistan condemned the strikes as a "blatant breach" of its sovereignty.

Pakistan responded with its cross-border missile strikes on alleged terrorist sanctuaries in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province, targeting the Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front.

The clashes may affect trade and economic relations between the two countries, including projects like the Chabahar port.

Pezeshkian had left for Pakistan earlier today. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers and other high-ranking officials.

