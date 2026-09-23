Iran’s president says Tehran will not surrender in war with US, but believes in diplomacy 

Iran will not surrender in the war with the United States, but believes in diplomacy to try to end the conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Wednesday.

He said people have been victims of terrorism by the United States, while delivering a rare wartime speech at UN General Assembly a day after President Donald Trump said he could "annihilate" the Islamic republic.

Advertisement

President Pezeshkian held up photos of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the more than 150 schoolchildren killed on the first days of the war.

Advertisement

"We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists," Pezeshkian said at the General Assembly. "Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us." With AP