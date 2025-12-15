DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Iran’s rial currency plummets to new low, sparking fears of higher food prices

Iran’s rial currency plummets to new low, sparking fears of higher food prices

Iran’s economy has been battered for years by international sanctions, particularly after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018

article_Author
AP
Tehran, Updated At : 06:00 PM Dec 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Economists warn that the rial’s accelerating decline risks feeding a vicious cycle of higher prices and reduced purchasing power, particularly for staples. iStock
Advertisement

Iran’s rial slid further to a new record low of more than 1.3 million to the US dollar on Monday, deepening the currency’s collapse less than two weeks after it first breached the 1.2-million mark amid sanctions pressure and regional tensions.

Advertisement

Currency traders in Tehran quoted the dollar above 1.3 million rials, underscoring the speed of the decline since December 3, when the rial hit what was then a historic low. The rapid depreciation is compounding inflationary pressures, pushing up prices for food and other daily necessities and further straining household budgets, a trend that could be intensified by a gasoline price change introduced in recent days.

Advertisement

The fall comes as efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme appear stalled, while uncertainty persists over the risk of renewed conflict following June’s 12-day war involving Iran and Israel. Many Iranians also fear the possibility of a broader confrontation that could draw in the United States, adding to market anxiety.

Advertisement

Iran’s economy has been battered for years by international sanctions, particularly after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. At the time the 2015 accord was implemented — which sharply curtailed Iran’s uranium enrichment and stockpiles in exchange for sanctions relief — the rial traded at about 32,000 to the dollar.

After Trump returned to the White House for a second term in January, his administration revived a “maximum pressure” campaign, expanding sanctions that target Iran’s financial sector and energy exports. Washington has again pursued firms involved in trading Iranian crude oil, including discounted sales to buyers in China, according to US statements.

Advertisement

Further pressure followed in late September, when the United Nations reimposed nuclear-related sanctions on Iran through what diplomats described as the “snapback” mechanism. Those measures once again froze Iranian assets abroad, halted arms transactions with Tehran and imposed penalties tied to Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

Economists warn that the rial’s accelerating decline risks feeding a vicious cycle of higher prices and reduced purchasing power, particularly for staples such as meat and rice that are central to Iranian diets. For many Iranians, the latest record low reinforces concerns that relief remains distant as diplomacy falters and sanctions tighten.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts