Iran's state-run broadcaster hacked amid protests

Tehran: Anti-government protesters in Iran hacked state-run broadcaster and briefly interrupted the operations with an image of country's President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrounded by flames. The group, which hacked the public broadcaster on Saturday, called itself Adalat Ali, or Ali's Justice. Iran has been witnessing protests since a woman was killed in custody for flouting Islamic dress code. Around 185 protesters have been killed across the country so far. ians
Pope slams treatment of migrants by European nations
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and an Italian-born missionary. Francis departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe's treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal”. He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya. Agencies
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia's pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case
Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor bus...