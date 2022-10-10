Iran's state-run broadcaster hacked amid protests

Tehran: Anti-government protesters in Iran hacked state-run broadcaster and briefly interrupted the operations with an image of country's President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei surrounded by flames. The group, which hacked the public broadcaster on Saturday, called itself Adalat Ali, or Ali's Justice. Iran has been witnessing protests since a woman was killed in custody for flouting Islamic dress code. Around 185 protesters have been killed across the country so far. ians

Pope slams treatment of migrants by European nations

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and an Italian-born missionary. Francis departed from prepared remarks to slam Europe's treatment of migrants as “disgusting, sinful and criminal”. He noted that people from outside the continent are often left to die during perilous sea crossings or pushed back to Libya. Agencies