New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Former Diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on Sunday said the US and Israel have come to a dead end as Iran continued to prove its resilience.

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Sachdev, while talking to ANI, said that Iran's counterattacks come as an unexpected twist to the tale.

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He said, "War has entered a very crucial juncture. After 4 weeks of intensive air campaign, the US and Israel seem to have come to a dead end. Although a number of Iranian leaders, both political and military, have been assassinated by targeted attacks, the leadership succession plan was already laid out, and the transitions have been seamless, and the system has proved its resilience... the people who have inherited the lost leaders are harder-liners than the previous ones."

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"It does not serve the US and Israeli objectives to effect regime change... In retaliation, Iran has engaged in attacks on Israel, but has also targeted US bases, as well as US-affiliated installations on the other side of the Gulf, in the GCC countries. All put together, this has given a strange and unexpected twist to the developments," Sachdev added.

Meanwhile, Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi has condemned Israel's killing of three journalists in Lebanon, describing the attack as a "targeted assassination".

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On his official Telegram channel, Araghchi said the killings are "not only a profound loss for the media community in the region and the world, but also a serious alarm for the global conscience," as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"This act, which was clearly a targeted assassination with an intention beyond eliminating individuals, is a clear attempt to 'terrorise the truth' and silence the voices of those who tell the truth."

He noted that Israel has a "long history" of targeting media professionals, which he said is a "clear violation" of international laws and conventions, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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