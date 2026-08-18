Erbil [Iraq], August 18 (ANI): Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Monday (local time) accused Iran of carrying out drone strikes targeting the office of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the residence of the head of the Kurdish intelligence agency Parastin.

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No casualties were reported in the incident, while there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, CNN reported.

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Barzani condemned what he described as "reckless and unacceptable attacks", saying they represented "a serious escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region."

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"Based on information and investigations conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Directorate in the Kurdistan Region, it has been confirmed that my personal office and the residence of the President of the Parastin Agency were subjected today to Iranian attacks using drones," Barzani said in a post on X.

"I strongly condemn these reckless and unacceptable aggressions in the strongest terms. I affirm that they constitute a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region, and such attacks will not deter us from continuing to carry out our duties and protecting our citizens," he added.

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Meanwhile, Iran rejected the accusation, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei describing the reported drone attack on Barzani's office in Erbil as a "highly suspicious development" amid the ongoing regional confrontation between Tehran and Washington DC, Press TV reported.

Baghaei said Iran condemned the attack and suggested that it could be a "false flag" operation aimed at implicating Tehran.

He said Iraqi officials had previously announced the discovery of terrorist cells affiliated with certain foreign powers that were allegedly involved in planning and carrying out such false flag operations.

The Iranian spokesperson called for "careful and vigilant attention" to the incident and warned against what he described as attempts by Iran and Iraq's enemies to undermine relations between the two countries.

Baghaei also said that Iran remained committed to maintaining and strengthening its friendly relations with the Kurdistan Region in areas of mutual interest. (ANI)

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