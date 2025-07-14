Iraq plans new dams to ensure water security

Baghdad [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): Iraq prepares advanced studies for constructing ten dams for water harvesting in desert areas as part of an urgent strategy to ensure water security and reduce dependence on traditional sources.

Water Resources Minister Awn Dhiab Abdullah said that these dams aim to store floodwater and rainwater for investment in strengthening strategic reserves, particularly in provinces suffering from absence of surface water resources.

"The shortage the country is experiencing is the most dangerous in its history, forcing 12 provinces to rely exclusively on groundwater to cover their various needs," the minister said.

The minister confirmed these measures are part of an urgent strategy to ensure water security and reduce dependence on traditional sources, stressing the importance of cooperation between government entities and the private sector to accelerate water harvesting project implementation.

Abdullah revealed that more than half of Iraq's desert area depends on groundwater. (ANI/WAM)

