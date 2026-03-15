Baghdad [Iraq], March 15 (ANI): The Saraya Awliya al-Dam group has claimed responsibility for a series of strikes targeting American installations in Iraq, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

Advertisement

Operating in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003 that ousted Saddam Hussein, Saraya Awliya al-Dam is among several Shiite militia groups active in the region.

Advertisement

The group stated that it carried out the attacks in response to the US and Israel's killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the deaths of its fighters.

Advertisement

According to the group, the offensive involved strikes on multiple locations, Al Jazeera noted. The attacks included a US site in the northern city of Erbil and at the Victoria Base at the Baghdad airport, it added.

These claims of regional aggression coincide with a confirmed military tragedy. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday confirmed that all six crew members aboard the US KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on March 12 have died.

Advertisement

According to a statement by the US CENTCOM, the aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury. The command noted that the names of the deceased service members will be withheld until at least 24 hours after their families have been notified.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, officials confirmed that the incident was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire.

"The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," the statement read.

Earlier on Thursday, the US CENTCOM confirmed the loss of the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft while it was supporting military operations.

According to a release, CENTCOM stated that the incident occurred during Operation Epic Fury, the US-led operation against the Iranian regime to dismantle the security apparatus and prioritise locations that pose an imminent threat.

The release clarified the scope of the incident, stating: "Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely." The command reiterated that "this was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire."

However, Iran's state media has presented a conflicting narrative regarding the aircraft's downing. Citing the spokesman for the Central Headquarters of Iran's Military, state reports claimed that the US military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in Western Iraq.

The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six of the service members on board had been killed.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) supported this claim in a separate statement. As reported by Press TV, the IRGC said that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)