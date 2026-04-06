Baghdad [Iraq], April 6 (ANI): Iranian-backed Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah has warned of attacks on energy facilities if any attempts to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz are made, Press TV reported.

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According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the Secretary-General of Kata'ib Hezbollah, said, "The enemies should be aware that any attempt to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz will result in the complete destruction of every oil and gas platform or facility."

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The Kataib Hezbollah leader, in a statement on Sunday, said that the Strait of Hormuz would not be open to "enemies" and warned them against the use of force.

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He added, "They must realize the equation of today: either security for all or security for none, and either prosperity for all or everyone is deprived of it," he said.

Al-Hamidawi decried the attacks on civilian infrastructure as the conflict stands in its fifth week now. He also stressed upon ensuring financial donations, which would be directed to Lebanon, Press TV reported.

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Amid the developments in the region, the Iranian Navy said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz had undergone irreversible changes and would not revert to its previous status, especially for the country's adversaries- the US and Israel, as per Press TV.

The naval command underlined the recent regional developments, which have now established a new reality in which extra-regional powers, led by Washington, can no longer dictate terms or project unchecked influence in Iran's immediate maritime environment.

As per Press TV, the initiative aims at establishing a new indigenous security architecture in the Persian Gulf, on the principle that the region's stability and security must be guaranteed by the littoral states themselves, without the provocative and illegitimate presence of outside forces.

These preparations include enhanced naval deployment, advanced monitoring systems, and coordinated rapid-response capabilities-- all designed to safeguard the Iranian territorial waters and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy through the strait.

The set of statements come amid the backdrop of a sharply worded statement by US President Trump to unleash "hell" on Iran if it continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.

As Iran's chokehold remains on the strategic energy chokepoint, the country's authorities have indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to everyone except to ships tied to the US, Israel and their allies, Press TV reported.

Meanwhile, with the deadline set by US President Donald Trump fast approaching for Iran, Axios reported on Sunday (local time), citing sources that the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could result in a permanent end to the war. (ANI)

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