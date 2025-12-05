DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Ireland Ambassador "hopeful" on India-EU FTA

Ireland Ambassador "hopeful" on India-EU FTA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] December 5 (ANI): Ireland's Ambassador Kevin Kelly remained "hopeful" of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union, stating that the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February was "very positive."

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI, Kevin Kelly said, "We're all really hopeful that we will get this agreement over the line. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and all of the College of Commissioners came to India earlier this year. They met with Prime Minister Modi, and it was very positive in terms of the relationship. I think the two leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Ursula von der Leyen, made a real solid commitment that we wanted to get this agreement done this year.

Advertisement

A 40-member European Union negotiating team arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, marking the most intensive phase of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) discussions, aimed initially at concluding it by the end of this year.

Advertisement

India-EU FTA talks were relaunched in 2022.

Additionally, Ireland's Ambassador expressed concern about the recent incidents of violence against the Indians living in Ireland. He said it was a "horrible time" and hoped that "it will not be repeated"

Advertisement

"Last summer, that's just passed, so early summer, it was a horrible time, horrible for the Indian community in Ireland because there was a spate of incidents and attacks targeting Indian citizens or targeting citizens of different countries. And it caused a huge upheaval in Ireland," he said.

"Of course, it was a terrifying time for the Indian community, but also for the Irish community, because this is not how we are. We always pride ourselves on being a very welcoming country, a safe country...The police set up a special liaison task force to support the Indian community and to maintain dialogue with the Indian Embassy in Dublin and some arrests have taken place. But it is something that we hope will not be repeated," he added.

In July-August several cases of violence against Indian nationals were reported against the Indian nationals.

On August 1, the Indian Embassy in Ireland had advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following the physical attacks on Indians.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts