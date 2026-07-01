Ireland launches Presidency of Council of EU in India to prioritise stronger EU-India strategic partnership amid global uncertainty

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Embassy of Ireland on Wednesday launched Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union in India at the Press Club of India, outlining a six-month agenda focused on competitiveness, security and values, while emphasising deeper cooperation with India across trade, technology, maritime security and resilient supply chains amid global geopolitical uncertainty.

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According to a release issued by the Embassy of Ireland in India, Ireland will hold the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 1 to December 31, 2026, during which it will guide negotiations among the EU's 27 member states, chair Council meetings, and help advance the bloc's legislative priorities affecting more than 450 million citizens.

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This marks the eighth time Ireland has assumed the Presidency, a role the Embassy described as reflecting its commitment to partnership, cooperation and progress within the European Union. The Presidency will operate under the motto "Strength with Unity" and will focus on three key pillars -- competitiveness, values and security.

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Speaking at the launch event, Irish Ambassador to India Kevin Kelly said Ireland assumes the Presidency at a time of significant global volatility, marked by geopolitical tensions, technological disruption and pressure on the multilateral system.

He said Ireland would work closely with EU partners to strengthen a more competitive, secure and resilient Europe while upholding shared democratic values, adding that strengthening the EU's strategic partnership with India would be a key priority across multiple sectors, including trade, connectivity, digital cooperation and maritime security.

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The event also featured a high-level panel discussion on EU-India relations, with participation from EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, Irish Ambassador Kevin Kelly, strategic affairs expert C Raja Mohan, and senior journalist Suhasini Haidar.

The discussion was moderated by Press Club of India President Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty.

Delivering the keynote address on "EU-India Relations in an Age of Uncertainty", C Raja Mohan highlighted the growing strategic convergence between India and the European Union amid global fragmentation, conflicts and shifting power dynamics.

He underlined the importance of deeper cooperation to strengthen economic resilience and support a rules-based international order.

The Embassy statement said the panel discussion focused on the evolving India-EU partnership in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment, with emphasis on strategic autonomy, maritime security, resilient supply chains, democratic values and multilateral cooperation.

It also noted that while both sides are increasingly aligned on key global issues, differences persist on matters such as Russia and Ukraine. However, participants stressed that the relationship has matured through greater trust, pragmatic engagement and mutual respect for strategic interests.

The discussion further highlighted the importance of concluding the long-pending India-EU Free Trade Agreement, enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, safeguarding freedom of navigation, and jointly contributing to a stable and rules-based international order.

The Embassy said the event witnessed participation from over 100 members of the media fraternity, reflecting growing interest in Ireland's EU Presidency and the future trajectory of EU-India relations. (ANI)

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