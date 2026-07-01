By By Sahil Pandey

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New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): As Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on Tuesday, Ireland's Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly, outlined an ambitious agenda centred on global security, economic competitiveness and strengthening strategic ties with India.

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Speaking to ANI, Kelly said it was Ireland's first EU Council presidency in over a decade and described it as a significant responsibility amid growing global uncertainty.

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"July 1 is a big day for us, Ireland, because we've been preparing for this for quite some time," Kelly said. "As president of the Council, you have six months to make your mark, and it's a very difficult time, as we know, in the world. It's a time of great turbulence, great upheaval, with so much going on."

Kelly said Ireland's presidency will focus on three interconnected priorities - competitiveness, security and values. He said Ireland would work to simplify EU regulations to improve the business environment while continuing to advocate for peace and international law.

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On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kelly reiterated Ireland's position, saying, "The message to Russia is: stop what you're doing, stop the aggression, pull back, respect the sovereign right of Ukraine to exist and respect the sovereign right of Ukraine to decide its own future."

Referring to the situation in West Asia, Kelly said Ireland would use its presidency to push for a sustainable peace while continuing to advocate for full humanitarian access to Gaza and a two-state solution.

"We will be using our voice as the presidency of the European Union to push for that peace to become more sustainable," he said.

A key priority during Ireland's presidency will be advancing negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Expressing optimism over the progress, Kelly said, "If I were a betting man, I might put money on this one because I'm very hopeful that we will get this agreement finalised before the end of the year."

Calling the proposed pact a "game changer", he said the agreement would reduce tariffs and create greater opportunities for businesses and investors on both sides.

Kelly also highlighted the growing contribution of Indian professionals to Ireland, particularly in the IT, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

"We need skilled Indian talent in our country. Like many European countries, we have an ageing population, and we need an injection of the dynamic skills and talent that come from India," he said.

Highlighting efforts to deepen people-to-people ties, Kelly said Ireland is working to enhance its profile in India through cultural exchanges spanning music, theatre and literature.

Reflecting on Ireland's recent cricket success against India, Kelly said, "I'm sure the Indian cricket-loving public are scratching their heads and saying, 'How did David manage to beat Goliath in this way?' But it's been a great moment for us."

He said such moments help strengthen ties between the two countries and expressed confidence that Ireland and India can together be "a force for good." (ANI)

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