Home / World / IRF Summit 2026: Sikyong Penpa Tsering raises Dalai Lama's succession issue, Tibetan religious freedom

IRF Summit 2026: Sikyong Penpa Tsering raises Dalai Lama's succession issue, Tibetan religious freedom

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Washington DC [US] February 6 (ANI): Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration spoke at the International Religious Freedom Summit (IRF Summit 2026) during a special session titled "Tibetan Moment."

The session also included longtime advocate for Tibet, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who read out a message from the 14th Dalai Lama and presented a brief clip from Wisdom of Happiness, a documentary featuring His Holiness, as reported by the CTA.

In his message, the Dalai Lama stressed that "in the 21st century, humanity must rise above all divisions, and we must not only work together but also live together. Cooperation among different faiths and cultures is no longer optional."

Echoing this message, the Sikyong highlighted the need to protect the rights of the Tibetan people. He called for a declaration similar to the Prague Declaration adopted by the Article 18 Alliance, specifically addressing the succession of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and reaffirming the Tibetan people's right to religious freedom, according to the CTA report.

Later the same afternoon, the Sikyong took part in an open discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council titled "Tibetan Democracy in Exile: Religious Freedom through Political Empowerment," moderated by Adva Saldinger.

During the discussion, he emphasised that the Tibetan Government-in-Exile remains the only government-in-exile operating with a fully functional democratic system, as cited by the CTA.

On February 4, 2026, the Sikyong, along with Representative Namgyal Choedup and Chinese Liaison Officer Tsultrim Gyatso from the Office of Tibet in Washington, D.C., as well as International Campaign for Tibet President Tencho Gyatso and Executive Director Ryan Fioresi, held high-level meetings with Chairman Brian Mast, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Young Kim, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and Representative Michael McCaul, reaffirming continued bipartisan support for the Tibetan cause, the CTA report noted.

Following these engagements, the Sikyong addressed students at Georgetown University on Tibet's geopolitical importance and later participated in an interactive question-and-answer session.

His engagement with students underscored the role of education, awareness, and sustained advocacy for Tibet at the global level, as reported by the CTA. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

