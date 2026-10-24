IRGC claims full control over Hormuz as US contemplates fresh strikes on Iran

Tehran [Iran], October 24 (ANI): With political tensions and US rhetoric over the possibility of military intervention in Iran escalating, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday claimed that Iran maintained full control over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that security was being maintained for vessels operating in the region in accordance with Iranian regulations.

The claim came as the IRGC Navy alleged that two supertankers carrying a combined cargo of more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil had struck naval mines while attempting to navigate what Tehran described as an unauthorised southern route through the strategic waterway.

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Amid the escalating tensions, Iran warned that it would not allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf, challenging Washington's assertions that Iranian military capabilities had been significantly weakened.

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As per Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said Iranian forces had rendered the US Navy ineffective in the region.

"The US president must only dream of their military and army entering the Persian Gulf again. They will take this wish to their graves," Abdollahi said.

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"We will under no circumstances and at no time allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf," he added.

Abdollahi also questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that Iran's nuclear facilities had been destroyed, asking why Washington continued to raise concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme if its facilities had already been eliminated.

"If you have destroyed everything, then what is the meaning of repeating this delusion?" Abdollahi said, alleging that such statements were intended to mislead public opinion.

Meanwhile, the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office, in a statement reported by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), claimed that the two supertankers had struck naval mines after attempting to pass through the unauthorised southern route of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement, explosions and severe fires in the vessels' engine rooms disabled the tankers, forcing their crews to abandon the ships. The IRGC said the vessels were carrying more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil combined.

The claims could not be independently verified, and no immediate confirmation from the vessels' operators or independent sources was available.

Iran has maintained restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and warned that vessels attempting to transit without coordinating with Iranian authorities could face serious consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global energy supplies, making any disruption a concern for international shipping and oil markets.

However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that oil exports from the Persian Gulf had surpassed pre-conflict levels despite Iran's efforts to disrupt maritime traffic.

In a post on X, Bessent said,"Despite Iran’s efforts to disrupt energy shipments, oil exports from the Persian Gulf are roaring back and have surpassed pre-conflict levels."

"The message is clear: Iran’s threats have failed to stop the flow of energy to global markets," he added.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack said a US strike on Iran could take place over the weekend, while maintaining that Trump remained open to a diplomatic agreement.

"Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely," Barrack said during an interview with Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur Mario Nawfal on Friday.

Barrack said diplomatic efforts involving regional countries, including Pakistan and Qatar, were underway. He identified the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, the unfreezing of Iranian assets and security commitments towards Israel as among the issues under discussion.

Trump, however, appeared to distance himself from the ambassador's remarks when questioned about the possibility of an imminent strike after arriving in Florida.

"That was my ambassador? He's a pretty powerful man, I guess. If that's the case, I don't know anything about it," Trump said.

Later, addressing an election rally in Florida, Trump warned that Washington could launch "another little Epic Fury" against Iran if Tehran failed to reach an agreement.

The latest developments underscore the competing claims by Tehran and Washington over military capabilities, maritime security and the future of energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, amid continued uncertainty over the prospects for a diplomatic agreement. (ANI)

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