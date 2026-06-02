IRGC claims it hit "US-owned" commercial vessel with cruise missile

Tehran [Iran], June 2 (ANI): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for targeting a Panama-flagged container ship, identifying the vessel as the "US-owned" MSC Sariska V, with a cruise missile, according to reports in the Iranian media.

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The operation by the IRGC was executed in direct retaliation for a previous offensive targeting an Iranian vessel in proximity to the coast of Oman.

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This claim comes as a cargo vessel transiting the Arabian Gulf was struck by an unidentified projectile on Monday, triggering a large explosion off the coast of Iraq and prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British maritime security monitoring organisation, the vessel was hit on its starboard side while travelling approximately 40 nautical miles (74km) southeast of Umm Qasr. The maritime security agency stated that the impact was followed by a significant explosion.

While providing these details, the UKMTO noted that it has not yet confirmed the specific identity of the vessel that was hit.

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The security body reported that the crew on board the affected vessel survived the attack without sustaining any injuries, and the ship itself was able to continue its journey to the next port of call. The UKMTO further said it was not aware of any environmental damage resulting from the incident and confirmed that authorities were investigating.

The maritime vessel was subsequently identified as the Panama-flagged MSC SARISKA V, according to a Gulf News report citing Iraq's Alsumaria News. The network stated that the ship sustained an explosion within Iraqi territorial waters in the vicinity of buoy number five following the conclusion of cargo unloading operations at Umm Qasr Port.

Yet, in sharp contrast to the IRGC's claims of a missile strike, preliminary assessments concerning the blast pointed to an internal mechanical malfunction rather than an offensive strike originating from outside the vessel.

Citing a security source, the broadcaster reported that investigative leads showed no evidence to suggest that the ship had been deliberately targeted by hostile actors.

The report also confirmed that the onboard personnel escaped without any reported casualties, noting that structural impacts appeared to be strictly confined to the vessel itself. (ANI)

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