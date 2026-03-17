IRGC launches 57th wave of strikes on US bases and "occupied territories"

Tehran [Iran], March 17 (ANI): The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has initiated the 57th phase of 'Operation True Promise 4', launching strikes against strategic locations within what it claimed to be "occupied territories" and a primary US air installation in Qatar, as reported by Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

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Citing a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the broadcast noted that the military action was dedicated to Mojtaba, a three-day-old infant killed earlier today. The child reportedly died in his mother's arms, alongside his family, during recent hostilities.

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In the occupied territories, Iranian forces focused on neutralising command and control communication networks and missile defence arrays. These objectives were reportedly met using precision strikes, according to Press TV.

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The assault involved an array of sophisticated weaponry, including the Kheibar Shekan, Emad, and Qadr missile systems. These units were deployed to disrupt the networks that facilitate military operations by the occupation regime, aiming to cripple its coordination capabilities.

Simultaneously, the IRGC launched a successful strike against the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Press TV reported that the facility, which serves as a central hub for US Central Command operations, was targeted using explosive drones, along with Zolfaghar and Qiam missiles.

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In an earlier, separate engagement, the IRGC Navy carried out a joint missile and drone attack on hangars housing American fighter aircraft. High-explosive cruise missiles were used to target installations at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE.

Iranian officials highlighted that Al Dhafra Air Base was specifically targeted as it was the launch point for recent strikes against Iranian islands. The IRGC has asserted that the operational capacity of the base has been "severely reduced" following the bombardment.

The IRGC Navy has vowed to maintain this military pressure, stating, "These strikes will continue until the complete evacuation and destruction of American terrorist bases." They further issued a warning, saying, "We call on the Muslim people of the region to stay away from these bases."

As reported by Press TV, this latest wave of operations is part of Tehran's ongoing response to the conflict that began on February 28. The war has seen the death of former Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and thousands of others, including the victims of the Minab school tragedy, where approximately 170 young girls lost their lives.

Iran maintains that these retaliatory actions constitute legitimate self-defence under international law. The IRGC claims to have launched roughly 700 missiles and 3,600 drones at US and Zionist military assets since the commencement of the war while stating that they avoid targeting civilian infrastructure. (ANI)

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